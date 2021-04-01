Grassley talks filibuster, earmarks, Capitol attack and more during Council Bluffs stop

Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody asked about some provisions of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which passed the House in 2020 but faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

According to the Congressional Research Service, the bill, “addresses a wide range of policies and issues regarding policing practices and law enforcement accountability. ... The bill facilitates federal enforcement of constitutional violations (e.g., excessive use of force) by state and local law enforcement.”

The bill includes a limit on qualified immunity as a defense to liability in a private civil action against a law enforcement officer or state correctional officer, according to the service. Qualified immunity, created by the U.S. Supreme Court in a series of cases, holds that “Government officials performing discretionary functions generally are shielded from liability for civil damages insofar as their conduct does not violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known,” per the 1982 Harlow v. Fitzgerald case.

Critics of qualified immunity have argued, in part, that the “clearly established” rights provision has been interpreted by the courts too narrowly, allowing for constitutional rights violations because that specific act had not come before the courts before.