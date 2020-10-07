In-person early voting underway in Pottawattamie County

John Long of Council Bluffs, no relation to Trevor, said after voting he too wants to see a change.

“The country’s pretty messed up right now,” he said, noting in speaking with friends abroad, the country’s viewed outside our borders as a “laughingstock.”

“They feel sorry for us, and that’s one of the biggest insults you can have,” he said.

Long said he voted Democratic but, “I’d like to see them do away with both parties.”

“Our issues aren’t that far apart,” he continued. “It seems to be, people just draw a line in the sand.”

Everett said the early-voting site will be open through Nov. 2, the day before Election Day. Additionally, there will be two satellite voting locations available on Oct. 13 — at the Carter Lake Library for Carter Lake voters and Iowa Western Community College for Council Bluffs precincts eight and nine. Both will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Everett said in addition to early voting, absentee ballots have been popular this year. The auditor’s office sent 20,000 absentee ballots to voters on Monday, the first day they could be mailed out. Council Bluffs Post Office employees stopped by to pick up the ballots.