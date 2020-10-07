In-person early voting underway in Pottawattamie County

Trevor Long wanted to get voting “taken care of.”
Long was among the steady stream of area residents who cast a ballot at the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office elections building, 508 S. Sixth St., on Tuesday, the second day of in-person early voting in the state.
“I knew who I was voting for,” Long, of Council Bluffs, said. “I wanted to make sure there were not issues. I think it’s really important to vote, to get your voice heard, both at the federal level and in community races.”
Kristi Everett, who runs elections for the county, said 146 people voted Monday. And there was a steady stream of voters at the building around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“This is an important election,” John Hansen of Council Bluffs said after voting, noting he voted early, “just so I don’t have to worry about it being busy on Election Day.”
“A lot of consequences to be decided,” Hansen said about the election. He declined to say how he voted.
Long said he voted Democratic because, “right now, we need change.” He expressed worry about racism in the country, specifically in the Midwest.
“We need to get some people out of office,” he said. “There’s been a move to a more nationalist country, a police (state). I don’t support that.”
John Long of Council Bluffs, no relation to Trevor, said after voting he too wants to see a change.
“The country’s pretty messed up right now,” he said, noting in speaking with friends abroad, the country’s viewed outside our borders as a “laughingstock.”
“They feel sorry for us, and that’s one of the biggest insults you can have,” he said.
Long said he voted Democratic but, “I’d like to see them do away with both parties.”
“Our issues aren’t that far apart,” he continued. “It seems to be, people just draw a line in the sand.”
Everett said the early-voting site will be open through Nov. 2, the day before Election Day. Additionally, there will be two satellite voting locations available on Oct. 13 — at the Carter Lake Library for Carter Lake voters and Iowa Western Community College for Council Bluffs precincts eight and nine. Both will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Everett said in addition to early voting, absentee ballots have been popular this year. The auditor’s office sent 20,000 absentee ballots to voters on Monday, the first day they could be mailed out. Council Bluffs Post Office employees stopped by to pick up the ballots.
Everett said there were 17,000 absentee ballots cast in 2016.
“We’ve never seen this amount of absentees, especially this early on,” she said.
The office is finalizing polling locations for Election Day, Everett said, with those sites expected to be posted at elections.pottcounty.ia.gov late this week or early next week. There will be around 25 to 30 sites, with one site in each town, she said, compared to five county sites for the primary. The county usually has 40 sites.
“We’re finalizing, making sure the polling sites we have are still good to go,” she said.
Additionally, the county has a drop box for absentee ballots in front of the Courthouse, 227 S. Sixth St.
Ballots will be accepted until 9 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
