Iowa elections officials concerned over surge in virus cases

“I asked them to take that call upon themselves and to think about if they get sick what that means to our community on Tuesday,” said Moritz, the chairwoman of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors. “My concern is that if they get taken out, who fills that position? We’re already struggling as it is.”

She said lines at polling places would likely be outdoors because voters will not be able to cram into hallways like they might have in the past. The early forecast for Tuesday appears to look promising: sunny and in the high 60s.

Kristi Everett, Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office elections deputy, said, “Yeah I’m worried about it. I’ve already had a temporary clerk exposed.”

“It’s been in the back of our minds,” Everett told the Nonpareil. “But right now we’re healthy.”

In the Republican stronghold of Sioux County, at least one employee in the elections office has tested positive for coronavirus, county officials said. Sioux County Auditor Ryan Dokter declined to release the total number of positive cases among his staff of six full-time workers, saying it would be a health privacy violation.