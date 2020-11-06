Iowa voters set all-time turnout high; Pottawattamie County totals best of century (at least)

DES MOINES — Iowa’s 2020 election was one for the record books.
Secretary of State Paul Pate said Iowans broke the all-time turnout record for a general election in the state.
More than 1,697,000 Iowans voted, easily surpassing the previous state record of 1,589,951 set in 2012, according to unofficial results.
More than a million Iowans voted absentee, another record.
As of Wednesday morning, 1,001,840 absentee ballots were received by county auditors. Absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by noon Nov. 9 will be counted.
All results remain unofficial until canvassing is completed and the results are certified on Nov. 30 by the Iowa Executive Council.
“I want to send a big thank you to Iowa voters, poll workers, county election officials and my staff,” Pate said in a statement Wednesday. “This was an election like no other and everyone stepped up.”
On Monday, Iowans set a record for active registered voters at 2,095,581. The percentage of registered voters that participated is unclear, as Iowa has same-day registration. On Thursday, Secretary of State’s Office spokesman Kevin Hall said the department does not have totals for same-day registration, which will increase that number.
“Record turnout during a pandemic is an amazing achievement and overall, the process went very smoothly in Iowa,” added Pate, Iowa’s commissioner of elections. “Also, huge thanks to our state and federal partners for helping us provide safe and secure elections.”
Pottawattamie County turnout likely surpassed totals going back to at least 2000.
A total of 45,931 residents cast their ballot, which includes 27,587 combined absentee and early votes, according to unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office. There were 65,460 registered voters in the Pottawattamie County as of the state’s October report ahead of the election.
Depending on same-day registration totals, turnout is looking to be around 70% for the county.
Recent turnout totals in Pottawattamie County, according to available auditor’s office data:
- 2018 — 34,332 (52.5% of registered voters)
- 2016 — 43,058 (67.7%)*
- 2014 — 26,548 (42.8%)
- 2012 — 42,473 (67.2%)*
- 2008 — 42,329 (69.7%)*
- 2006 — 25,088 (41.4%)
- 2004 — 40,596 (65.5%)*
- 2000 — 34,777 (60.7%)*
* Denotes a presidential year.
The auditor’s office website does not have general election data from 2010 and 2002. Attempts to reach office officials on Thursday weren’t immediately successful.
Every county will now conduct postelection audits in randomly selected precincts to help ensure the integrity of the vote, according to officials.
