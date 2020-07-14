Iowans encouraged to participate in National Disability Voter Registration Week

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council are promoting National Disability Voter Registration Week, which started Monday and runs though Friday. The initiative is a nationwide nonpartisan effort to register, educate and prepare voters with disabilities for the 2020 elections, according to a release. Approximately 300,000 Iowans have a disability.

“I want voters with disabilities to know there are resources available to help them register and to cast their ballots,” Pate said in the release. “We’ve made great strides to expand options like curbside voting and accessible equipment at every polling place, and created large print voter registration forms for Iowans with low vision.”

Registering people to vote while maintaining social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge, so informing voters with disabilities about online options is crucial, the Secretary of State’s Office said.