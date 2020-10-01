IRS alerting local residents of potential eligibility for stimulus check

The letters will be sent in both English and Spanish and include information on eligibility criteria.

“The IRS continues to work hard to reach people eligible for these payments,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in the release. “These mailings are the latest step by the IRS to reach as many people as possible for these important payments. We are releasing this state-by-state information so that state and local leaders and organizations can better understand the size of this population in their communities and assist them in claiming these important payments. Time is running out to claim a payment before the deadline.”

Individuals can receive up to $1,200, and married couples can receive up to $2,400, according to the IRS. People with qualifying children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

The IRS cautioned that receiving a letter is not a guarantee of eligibility. An individual is likely eligible if he or she is a U.S. citizen or resident alien, has a work-eligible Social Security number and can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.