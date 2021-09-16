Jacobsen announces re-election bid

Jacobsen, a Republican, currently represents District 22, which includes an eastern portion of Council Bluffs and the rest of Pottawattamie County. The Iowa Legislature will soon approve new Congressional, Iowa House and Iowa Senate maps. The first proposed map for the Iowa House would create a new District 19, which would be similar to District 22.

“Almost all 30,000-plus of my constituents residing in the old District 22 are now in the new District 19. For the past several years I have traveled through this area working with constituents on a variety of issues — from the economic impacts of flooding and COVID, farming and small business issues, public safety, health, education, cutting both taxes and red tape.," Jacobsen said in announcing his run. "These people are like family to me. My wife and I have reside in old District 22, and will reside in new District 19 to hopefully allow me to continue to serve the District constituents I love and for whom I fight so zealously."