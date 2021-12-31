Jedlicka to leave Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs position

Nick Jedlicka, director of Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs, plans to leave the post around the end of January, he confirmed Thursday.

“I told the Board of Supervisors and the (Veterans) Commission I would stay around to train my replacement,” he said.

Jedlicka bought into fiber-splicing company Arc Fiber Solutions of Bellevue, Nebraska and will be a partner with Brandon Kirvanek, a friend, comrade and former co-worker, he said.

“He was in my unit in the Guard,” he said. “He was a medic in the Guard. Years ago, we used to splice cable for Cox Cable in Omaha.”

Jedlicka has lived in Council Bluffs since 1995 and joined the Iowa Army National Guard in 1996. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson in 1997. For eight years after joining the Iowa National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry, he was not deployed. In 2004, he was sent to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan as a battalion ammunition chief. He returned home in July 2005. He was called up again in August 2010 and served as a platoon sergeant based at Combat Outpost Dand Patan, Afghanistan near the Pakistan border.

On April 11, 2011, Jedlicka and others from his unit set out in a combat patrol convoy to go further into Afghanistan. They were in a Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected vehicle leading the convoy when an improvised explosive device exploded underneath the vehicle. Brent Maher of Council Bluffs, who was in the gun turret, was killed. Jedlicka, Dustin Morrison of New Market and Justin Christiansen of Nebraska City, Nebraska were seriously injured. Jedlicka had to spend months in army hospitals and additional time after dismissal recovering. He retired in May 2018 at the rank of sergeant major.

Jedlicka became director of the VA in 2019.

“I had a hard time deciding to leave my job at the VA,” he told the Nonpareil. “The people there have been good to me. It just came down to being a good time for me and the family to do this. And who doesn’t want to be their own boss? I’m pretty excited about it.”

Jedlicka will now be in a position to help veterans in a different way.

“My focus is going to be to hire veterans — get more veterans in the business,” he said.

Jedlicka plans to stay involved in helping veterans in the community, he said.

“I’m actually going to try to get on the Commission the next time that comes around,” he said.

Jedlicka has a wife, Penny; stepdaughter, Kailey Rochholz, a senior at Treynor High School; and a son, Noah, in seventh grade.

