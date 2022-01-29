Jenni Sandau announces run for Pottawattamie County recorder

A second candidate has entered the Republican primary for Pottawattamie County Recorder.

Jenni Sandau announced Saturday evening she would seek the nomination.

“I am excited to announce I am officially running for Pottawattamie County recorder,” Sandau said in a release and social media post.

“Over the past three years, I have had a first row seat to the kinds of impact our locally elected officials have on our community,” said Sandau, whose husband, Roger, is a Council Bluffs City Council member.

Jenni Sandau grew up in North Dakota, living in Fargo for 16 years before moving to Council Bluffs after meeting her husband. She currently works part-time running a membership program for a local business. Before moving to the area, she worked for Sysco Foods for 10 years in sales, the last two as a district sales manager leading a team of eight. She told the Nonpareil she built leadership, management and people skills through that role, skills she feels will serve her well in office.

“I think I have the skills to do the job of county recorder. I want to help educate people on what that office does and what it takes care of,” she said.

In the release, Sandau noted she’ll work to “continue expanding on the great things that have happened lately (in the area). My plan is to take these developments to the next level to set the stage for generations to come.”

Sandau told the Nonpareil she’s been energized by watching her husband and other local officials in action, leading her to run.

“Being here for three years, being in the front row to everything that the local officials have a responsibility to act on. That’s been super exciting for me to watch him and everyone else do,” she said of taking care of those responsibilities. “We’ve had it in the back of our minds, ‘At what point could I jump into the arena?’ This is something that came to mind, we decided to give it a shot.”

Jenni Sandau has a bachelor’s degree in business management, with a focus on human resources, from the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota. For more information, go to facebook.com/Jenni-Sandau-for-Pottawattamie-County-Recorder-106741681921892.

Cole Button has also announced his candidacy for recorder. The Republican primary will be held on June 7. The general election will be held on Nov. 8.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.