Johnson of Council Bluffs one of Iowa's six electors

As Charlie Johnson put it, third time’s a charm.
Johnson, the chairman of the Pottawattamie County GOP with a long career in Republican politics, served as one of Iowa’s six electors on Monday, as the state joined the rest of the country in casting its Electoral College vote.
“I’m very happy to be able to play a part of history,” Johnson said of participating in the Electoral College vote.
President Donald Trump won Iowa with 897,672 votes, good 53.2%. President-elect Joe Biden finished with 759,061 votes — 45%.
Earlier this year, the Iowa Legislature passed a bill requiring electors to vote for the winner of the state, codifying the traditional practice.
Johnson was chosen as an elector at the Iowa GOP’s convention in June. The party choses two at-large electors at the convention, while the other four are chosen at district conventions.
“It’s an honor to be elected by your peers,” Johnson said. “You’re representing Iowa, your president and vice president, the Republican Party and the citizens of Iowa.”
Johnson was twice selected to be an elector — in 1980 and 1996 — in his home state of Maryland, but didn’t cast a vote because the Democratic nominee won the state both times.
“They say the third time’s a charm,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s history with the GOP includes a myriad of leadership positions, including serving as a national delegate for President George W. Bush in 2000. He’s served on Congressional staffs in Washington D.C. and Iowa, including working for Maryland Rep. Roscoe G. Bartlett and Iowa Rep. David Young.
The other electors were David Chung of Cedar Rapids, Thad Nearmyer of Monroe, Ronald Forsell of Waukee, Kurt Brown of Primghar and Polly Granzow of Eldora.
On Monday morning in Des Moines, Johnson joined his fellow electors, Gov. Kim Reynolds and Secretary of State Paul Pate, for a roughly 20-minute ceremony. The process included taking an oath and signing a number of documents before the ballots were passed out.
“It’s a very interesting process, how we elect our president and vice president,” Johnson said.
Democratic President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harrison won the election, with 306 electoral votes to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s 232. Trump has challenged the results in a series of failed court proceedings.
Asked who would be inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021, Johnson said, “If the trend continues, I’m sure it’ll be President Biden.”
Johnson said he was thankful to participate in the process.
“I’m really glad i had the opportunity to do this,” he said. “I’ll remember it for a long time.”
