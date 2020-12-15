Johnson of Council Bluffs one of Iowa's six electors

As Charlie Johnson put it, third time’s a charm.

Johnson, the chairman of the Pottawattamie County GOP with a long career in Republican politics, served as one of Iowa’s six electors on Monday, as the state joined the rest of the country in casting its Electoral College vote.

“I’m very happy to be able to play a part of history,” Johnson said of participating in the Electoral College vote.

President Donald Trump won Iowa with 897,672 votes, good 53.2%. President-elect Joe Biden finished with 759,061 votes — 45%.

Earlier this year, the Iowa Legislature passed a bill requiring electors to vote for the winner of the state, codifying the traditional practice.

Johnson was chosen as an elector at the Iowa GOP’s convention in June. The party choses two at-large electors at the convention, while the other four are chosen at district conventions.

“It’s an honor to be elected by your peers,” Johnson said. “You’re representing Iowa, your president and vice president, the Republican Party and the citizens of Iowa.”