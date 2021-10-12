Labor Federation to sponsor forum for Bluffs School Board candidates

The Western Iowa Labor Federation will sponsor a public forum for Council Bluffs School Board candidates Thursday.

The event will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Meeting Room B at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.

All five candidates -- Cynthia Daniels, Robin McDaniel, Lauren Myers, Patrick Peters and Jared Tripp -- have confirmed that they plan to participate, although Tripp might be delayed by coaching duties, according to a press release from the federation.

Labor issues will be top priority at the forum, said Jen Pellant, field coordinator for the federation and moderator of the forum.

“Our focus is really on the district as an employer and how the candidates will approach that role,” she said.

Pellant will ask the candidates seven to 10 questions submitted by union officials, she said. Questions will relate to the school board’s role in contract negotiations with local workers and teachers.

“I’ll give each candidate a chance to answer every question,” she said.

Members of the public will have an opportunity to ask questions individually following the forum, Pellant said.

The school district’s paraeducators, business support workers and clerical workers are represented by Communications Workers of America Local No. 7103, an affiliate of the Western Iowa Labor Federation.

