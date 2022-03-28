Land donated to the county to become trailhead for Council Bluffs-to-Neola bike trail

A 6 acre parcel of land donated by Jack Links will be used to extend the bike trail between Council Bluffs and Neola.

The donated land lies between Railroad Highway and the abandoned Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad tracks, near the Jack Links warehouse in Underwood.

The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to accept the offer at the March 22 board meeting. The county approached Jack Links about four years ago to gauge the company’s interest in parting with the strip of land, Planning and Development Director Matt Wyant said at the meeting.

“We approached them not knowing if we would even get a response,” Wyant said.

The board received a letter from Kevin McAdams, the president of Jack Links’ parent company, Link Snacks, Inc., on March 11 confirming the company’s desire to donate the land, with one stipulation.

“This offer is made in reliance on representations from Pottawattamie County that Link Snacks will be afforded naming and signage rights on any portion of a trail which is constructed by Pottawattamie County or the state of Iowa on Parcel No. 3,” McAdams wrote.

The land is a big enough area that it can be used as a trailhead with a park and public restrooms, Wyant said.

“Right now, basically, the segment from western Underwood is going to be all surveyed out and designed for the trail,” said Mark Shoemaker, executive director of Pottawattamie County Conservation. “We would hope that early next year construction on that segment … will be able to get going.”

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on March 30 near the Jack Links warehouse.

