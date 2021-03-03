Lawmaker seeks to ban majority of traffic cameras in Iowa

Another bill that would ban traffic cameras — with one exception — is making its way through the Iowa Legislature.
Senate Study Bill 1176 was passed out of a Iowa Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Thursday. The bill would bar Iowa communities from using automated traffic enforcement systems in almost all instances. Similar bills have been brought to a vote in years past.
Some lawmakers see the cameras as traffic safety tools that reduce public safety costs, while others slam them as cash-generating constitutional violations.
The legislation would require local authorities using the devices before July 1, the start of fiscal 2022, to stop using them and remove them. But it would not invalidate traffic tickets issued before then.
“Our intent is totally to keep our citizens safe,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said of the city’s use of red light cameras. The city does not use speed cameras.
Walsh said that while fender-benders might have seen an increase as people brake quickly to not go through the light, the number of major crashes has decreased.
“The fatality accidents are the T-bone accidents when someone runs a red light,” he said.
According to Council Bluffs Public Works, which tracks crash data at intersections with lights, at eight intersections that have red light cameras, there were a total of 17 broadside — T-bone or improper left turn into oncoming traffic — accidents total during 2018, 2019 and 2020. Almost half of those, eight, occurred in 2020, with four of them at West Broadway and 16th Street.
Over those three years, there were 67 “other” crashes at the intersections, defined as fender benders, rear-end crashes and left lane traffic swerving into the right lane crashes.
Walsh pointed to a decrease in revenue from the cameras over the years. Walsh said the fines from the cameras brought in around $1.3 million initially. This year the city is budgeting $300,000 from the cameras for fiscal year 2022, down from $324,000 this fiscal year and $660,000 the year before that.
Walsh said if revenue was a factor, the city could’ve installed additional cameras to make up for the lost income.
The program started in 2005, with additional cameras added in 2009 and one removed after a 2014 study by the Iowa Department of Transportation. The majority are located on Kanesville Boulevard and West Broadway, along with cameras on the South Expressway at the Lake Manawa Interstate 80 exit and near Bloomer Elementary School.
At the time of their installation, all roadway portions that had cameras were owned by the state. In 2014, the Iowa Department of Transportation reviewed cameras on state roads to determine if they were a crash deterrent — one on the South Expressway was deemed to not prevent crashes and was removed, Mayor Matt Walsh said. The others remained.
Rep. Charlie McConkey, D-Council Bluffs, said, “My stance on this has not changed.”
“The city does it for public safety, and it’s working,” he said. “They don’t do it to raise revenue.”
Rep. Jon Jacobsen, R-Council Bluffs, said he opposes speed cameras, but supports red light cameras because the evidence shows it improves traffic safety.
This is not the first legislative attempt to tinker with the devices, which capture video of cars speeding or running red lights so local law enforcement can review the images flagged and issue citations to the registered owners.
Sen. Brad Zaun, a Republican from Urbandale who introduced the bill — and has introduced bills targeting the cameras in years past.
The bill would let cameras stay along interstate S-curves, the most prominent of which is in Cedar Rapids: “This prohibition does not apply to a segment of an interstate road along or reasonably preceding or succeeding an elevated portion of the road with two adjacent circular curves with deflections in opposite directions located in a city having a population of between 120,000 and 130,000 based on the 2010 federal decennial census.”
Police have long said the elevated curve is prone to crashes but leaves no room for stationing squad cars for traffic enforcement.
“It is one area that I do believe that this is probably appropriate or that I could at least tolerate, because it would be a very dangerous situation in that particular instance,” Zaun said.
Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, said he would not support the bill.
“I understand there are some issues. Some of these cameras in other cities have been used as money generators. I’ve always felt Council Bluffs does its best to make sure this is a public safety tool, not a money racket,” Dawson said, noting he’s met with the Council Bluffs Police Department to discuss the effectiveness of the camera.
In addition to Council Bluffs, 10 other cities have automated traffic enforcement systems, according to Steve Gent, the Traffic and Safety Bureau director with the state Department of Transportation. They are Sioux City, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Fort Dodge, Chester, Waterloo, Independence, Le Claire, Davenport and Muscatine.
Prairie City and Fayette are close to installing cameras, Gent said, and a vendor provided the department with a list of seven other communities also close to installing the devices though there may be no agreement yet.
Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, said the bill “jeopardizes the safety of our law enforcement” and would have the effect of cutting $3 million in revenue to the Des Moines department.
He took issue with the proposal given other legislation that would bar local governments from receiving state funds if their elected officials reduce the budget of their law enforcement agency, with some exceptions.
“I don’t know how we could say that this bill does not de-appropriate the Des Moines police because this bill, or this law, designates the income from this to law enforcement,” Bisignano said. “This isn’t a general fund appropriation; this is a designated law enforcement fund.”
But he was outvoted, with Republican subcommittee members Zaun and Jason Schultz of Schleswig agreeing to send the bill to the Senate Judiciary Committee for debate Monday night.
— Marissa Payne of The Gazette contributed to this report.