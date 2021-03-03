Lawmaker seeks to ban majority of traffic cameras in Iowa

Another bill that would ban traffic cameras — with one exception — is making its way through the Iowa Legislature.

Senate Study Bill 1176 was passed out of a Iowa Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Thursday. The bill would bar Iowa communities from using automated traffic enforcement systems in almost all instances. Similar bills have been brought to a vote in years past.

Some lawmakers see the cameras as traffic safety tools that reduce public safety costs, while others slam them as cash-generating constitutional violations.

The legislation would require local authorities using the devices before July 1, the start of fiscal 2022, to stop using them and remove them. But it would not invalidate traffic tickets issued before then.

“Our intent is totally to keep our citizens safe,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said of the city’s use of red light cameras. The city does not use speed cameras.

Walsh said that while fender-benders might have seen an increase as people brake quickly to not go through the light, the number of major crashes has decreased.

“The fatality accidents are the T-bone accidents when someone runs a red light,” he said.