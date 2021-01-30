Lawmakers talk child care, education, mental health during first Legislative Coffee

Local legislators talked education, child care, mental health and other topics during the first Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative Coffee of the year.
Child care
House File 1 would double the maximum net income threshold for the Iowa child and dependent care credit and early childhood development tax credit from $45,000 a year to $90,000.
It’s part of a package of bills House Republicans are including in their push to address workforce issues. Iowa has more households with all parents working than any other state. So the lack of child care opportunities is seen as impediment to meeting the state’s labor force needs.
In the past five years, the state has lost 33% of its child care businesses and needs an additional 350,000 child care slots for children younger than 12, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office. On top of that, the governor’s office says nearly a quarter of children in live in areas with a shortage of providers.
The problem has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.
House File 2 would provide developers of child care facilities with a litany of tax incentives. And House File 3 would make incentives from the High Quality Jobs Program available for the development of child care facilities.
“These are important bills, and they are going to move,” Rep. Brent Siegrist, R-Council Bluffs said.
He noted that one of the bills addresses the “cliff effect,” where Iowans who receive child care assistance have it entirely cut off at a certain income level.
“You get to a certain point where if you make ‘this’ amount of money, you just stop — you drop of the cliff. We’re going to make a graduated increase on that, so you can continue to move up (in a career), make more money, and you won’t lose all your child care assistance at once. You might lose 20%, then get another raise, you lose another 20%,” he said.
Siegrist said HF 2 has legs as well.
“There’s a lot of good stuff in there. I just think we need to go farther with it,” said Rep. Charlie McConkey, D-Council Bluffs. “This pandemic has really brought a lot of that stuff out. When school’s closed, what do you do with your kids? And it’s unaffordable, a lot of places are what, $600 to $800 per week per child. A lot of people can’t afford that.”
“They’re all good ideas to tackle this problem,” said Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, who represents the 8th District.
Children’s Square USA President and CEO Debbie Orduna said through message during the event, “Addressing the cliff with child care assistance is long overdue. Thank you for addressing this. If we can’t make progress in the rates, we will not have a workforce to take care of the communities youngest children. Thank you for supporting these important bills in the House. I am hopeful the Senate will take these up also.”
Sen. Tom Shipley, R-Corning said said along with housing and workforce, child care is the issue he hears most about from constituents.
“The cliff effect is something that has needed to be addressed for a long time,” he said.
Many of the legislators noted that there will be federal CARES COVID-19 relief monies to use on the issue, noting the need to use it to address problems in a one-time fashion — as opposed to using it toward continuing problems where the money might not be available in subsequent years.
Education
The legislators addressed, and received feedback, on an education bill touted by Gov. Kim Reynolds that would create scholarships for private schools, create a voucher program targeting low-performing schools and a
The bill passed the Senate. Dawson voted for the measure, while Shipley voted against it. The legislation, in its current form, faces an uphill battle in the House.
“There are not the votes in the House to pass that bill. There are not the votes in House Republican caucus, at least now. Not even close,” Siegrist said. “There is a lot of opposition to that language, because of what it would mean long-term for a system of vouchers in the state of Iowa.”
Dawson defended the voucher provision, which addresses the bottom 5% of performing schools, which translates to about 34 buildings — not districts.
“What do you say to a family in one of those 34 buildings?” he said.
Dawson said he expects a long process toward a final bill.
Siegrist is a former head of the Green Hills Area Education Association. The organization’s current leader, Lolli Haws, commented via message during the event, “
If a school is struggling, why allow funds to go elsewhere rather than better supporting those public schools that need assistance-with money AND with flexibility in regulations and requirements? Because privates can often use funds and opportunities without rules and regulations, why not eliminate some of those for public schools and allow them to be more successful? Diverting public money to allow private schools to flourish rather than supporting the thriving of our public schools does not make sense.”
Lewis Central Superintendent Eric Knost made two comments via message during the event:
“... the vast majority of parents in Iowa, and of course in our region, choose to send their kids to public schools. On the surface, many may say they appreciate choice regarding school enrollment of their children... however, they would not support their public tax dollars paying for private school tuition. This would not be a small group of parents. This would be upwards to 90% of parents in our state,” he said. “They need to understand what’s behind a voucher/charter effort. Nothing at all opposed to quality private education, but public dollars should not be shifted away from public schools to fund private education.”
“Underperforming schools are almost always serving large populations of underprivileged families,” Knost said later in the event. “Punishing them by taking away funds is not the answer, and the underprivileged kids needing help will not find transportation to go elsewhere. It’s deceiving to think that vouchers help underprivileged families. Thanks for listening.”
Council Bluffs Superintendent Vickie Murillo thanked Shipley for voting against the bill.
*Read more about the education bill elsewhere in today’s Nonpareil
Mental health
In early 2020, ahead of the pandemic, Reynolds made a strong push for the Invest in Iowa Act, which would add a penny to the state sales tax and use some of that revenue toward Iowa’s Regional Mental Health System.
The bill would have invested more than $80 million in state appropriations toward the state mental health system. The state investment would be paired with a reduction in the mental health levy cap to reduce property tax burdens, according to Reynolds. The current cap counties can levy for mental health is $47.28, which the bill would reduce to $12.50, with the state covering the difference from the general fund.
The bill would see spending of $120 million in 2021 on mental health, with that $80 million from the state added to $40 million generated through property tax. That would increase to $135 million by 2023, according to the governor’s office’s projections.
The bill is on hold because of the pandemic. But Dawson said legislators would use the mental health framework from the bill. He said he expects a “robust” proposal to come out of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, which he chairs, to be unveiled on mental health.
“The overall goal is we’re going to provide a new funding system that’s not on the back of property taxes,” he said.
Shipley was in agreement, saying, “I wish we could we come up with a system to pay for it and take it off property tax rolls.”
“Much like the governor’s proposal last year, it has a long ways to go. But everybody understands, I think it’s pretty bipartisan, we have to figure out a way to get this funded.”
About 90 people attended the event for at least a portion of the Zoom proceedings.
With the area still in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event’s will be held over Zoom video conferencing at noon on the fourth Friday of the session, with the final event planned for April 30. Go to councilbluffsiowa.com for more information.
“We moved the events to Friday at noon from Saturday, as the virtual setting provided us the flexibility to have the event at any time. The ability to record and share the event with anyone also made this option attractive as well,” Chamber President and CEO Drew Kamp said of moving the event off its traditional Saturday morning time slot. “Weekends are a hard time for many to take time out of, so we decided to move them to the lunch hour on Friday to better fit the needs of our members.”
The public can watch the event at bit.ly/2L4f952.
— James Q. Lynch of the Gazette Des Moines Bureau contributed to this report.