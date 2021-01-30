Lawmakers talk child care, education, mental health during first Legislative Coffee

The bill is on hold because of the pandemic. But Dawson said legislators would use the mental health framework from the bill. He said he expects a “robust” proposal to come out of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, which he chairs, to be unveiled on mental health.

“The overall goal is we’re going to provide a new funding system that’s not on the back of property taxes,” he said.

Shipley was in agreement, saying, “I wish we could we come up with a system to pay for it and take it off property tax rolls.”

“Much like the governor’s proposal last year, it has a long ways to go. But everybody understands, I think it’s pretty bipartisan, we have to figure out a way to get this funded.”

About 90 people attended the event for at least a portion of the Zoom proceedings.

With the area still in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event’s will be held over Zoom video conferencing at noon on the fourth Friday of the session, with the final event planned for April 30. Go to councilbluffsiowa.com for more information.