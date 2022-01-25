Lewis Township Fire Department pushes again for traffic light on Highway 92 near station

An effort by the Lewis Township Fire Department to have a traffic light installed outside its station off Iowa Highway 92 continues.

At Tuesday’s Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors meeting, Lewis Township Board of Trustees Chairman Al Wegman and fire department EMS Deputy Chief Jacob Hardiman asked for help in navigating the process. The department’s headquarters sit at the highway’s intersection with Pine Terrace Drive.

Wegman noted morning and evening traffic is heavy on the highway, going west in the morning as area residents head to work and east in the evening as they return home. When the fire department enters Highway 92 for calls, things can get dicey. Especially in the evening, as the intersection is at the crest of a hill for eastbound traffic.

The fire department is working to install a traffic light that the department would be able to control when it’s entering the highway for service calls.

“This stoplight issue has been a serious safety concern for a long time,” said Hardiman, who is the department’s full-time emergency medical services employee. “Every time we pull onto the highway, we have to pull out in front of traffic to go to a call.”

Hardiman said the department uses lights, sirens and even a special deep bass siren to try to alert oncoming traffic, but there are still issues.

“There’s only one eventual outcome — there’s going to be a wreck there,” Hardiman told the board.

Hardiman said they know semis won’t be able to stop in time even without a traffic light there, so the department will wait for a semi to pass before turning on lights and sirens and heading to a call.

Thankfully, there have been few major accidents at the intersection. But because of that, the department has failed in attempts to secure grant funding from the Iowa Department of Transportation to install a light.

“Our benefit/cost ratio isn’t good — there aren’t a lot of wrecks. It doesn’t fit the grant system well,” Hardiman said.

After the meeting, Wegman said a study funded by the Iowa Department of Transportation for the township and fire department completed in May of 2018 put the estimated cost for traffic lights at the intersection at $200,000 to $300,000. Hardiman said he and Wegman have discussed the possibility of bidding out the project to get a more concrete number.

During the meeting, Supervisor Justin Schultz said he grew up in that area and, “while the accident history is not there, that’s probably one of the most dangerous intersections in the county. I’ll stand firm on that statement. I think we’ve been incredibly lucky we haven’t had anyone hurt.”

Complicating matters is the question of who would have ownership of the light, and who would pay for it.

“It’s state highway, in city limits, and it’s a county issue. And a township trustees issue,” Schultz said. “This has been brought up multiple years in a row. I do think we should have involvement with this.”

Supervisor Brian Shea said he’s in favor of putting up a light and asked how the county gets to next steps to make it a reality. He also noted the traffic light would help the department increase its response times, which in turn would improve insurance rates for area residents.

Wichman asked Hardiman about the township’s leveeing powers. Supervisors also asked about a capitol campaign for the project. Wegman and Hardiman noted its coffers are dedicated to maintaining adequate staffing, which has been a struggle.

“Safety’s our No. 1 concern, for the public and our responders. We’ve had several, several instances where cars, I don’t know if they don’t see us, if they are distracted, but instances where there are very close calls,” Hardiman said after the meeting. “We’re trying to get ahead of the curve. We’ve been incredibly lucky, trying to avoid (crashes) before it happens.

“I think it’s maybe hard for the general public to understand that. For us, we go out that road 700 times a year. It’s a different in that aspect for us, we see it every time. It’s amplified for us. We can see the forest through the trees for what’s on the horizon. We really don’t want anything (catastrophic) to happen.”

The board agreed to revisit the issue at its Feb. 8 meeting as stakeholders look to figure out a path to securing funds to implement the project.

