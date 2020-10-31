 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Libertarian presidential candidate Jorgensen to campaign in Council Bluffs on Saturday
0 comments
top story

Libertarian presidential candidate Jorgensen to campaign in Council Bluffs on Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
20200603_new_election_5

Single-use hand sanitizer packets that say “I voted,” courtesy of Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, have been handed out to voters in lieu of the traditional sticker this election season.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Libertarian presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen will hold a “Real Change For Real People” campaign event Saturday at Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs.

The event will run from 2 to 3 p.m., according to a release from the campaign, which said “doors open” at 1:30 p.m. The park is located at 100 Pearl St.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The release said Jorgensen is one of only three presidential candidates that will be on the ballot in all 50 states plus Washington D.C. — along with Republican President Donald Trump and former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

Libertarian 3rd Congressional District candidate Bryan Holder will speak ahead of Jorgensen’s remarks. Holder faces Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican David Young in the general election.

Former Nebraska state Sen. Laura Ebke, a former Republican, will also be at the event.

For more information go to LPIA.org.

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert