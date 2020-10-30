Libertarian presidential candidate Jorgensen to campaign in Council Bluffs on Saturday

Libertarian presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen will hold a "Real Change For Real People" campaign event Saturday at Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs.

The event will run from 2 to 3 p.m., according to a release from the campaign, which said "doors open" at 1:30 p.m. The park is located at 100 Pearl St.

A release from the campaign said Jorgensen is one of only three presidential candidates that will be on the ballot in all 50 states plus Washington D.C. -- along with Republican President Donald Trump and former Democratic Vice President Job Biden.

Libertarian 3rd Congressional District candidate Bryan Holder will speak ahead of Jorgensen's remarks. Holder faces Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican David Young in the general election.

Former Nebraska state Sen. Laura Ebke, a former Republican, will also be at the event.

For more information go to LPIA.org.

