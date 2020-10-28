Local offices feature bevy of contested races; read Q&As with candidates

Election Day nears.
Two seats are are available on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors, with incumbent Republican Tim Wichman looking to retain his position. He’s joined on the ballot by three challengers — Democrats Lisa Lima and Fran Parr and Republican Brian Shea.
Wichman and Shea advanced past the contest June primary.
In Iowa Senate District 8, which includes Carter Lake and the majority of Council Bluffs, Republican Sen. Dan Dawson takes on Democrat Steve Gorman.
In the Iowa House, Rep. Charlie McConkey, a Democrat, looks to retain his seat against Republican challenger Sarah Abdouch. District 15 includes Carter Lake and northwest Council Bluffs.
Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa, R-16, is retiring after five terms and 10 years in the House. Republican Brent Siegrist, Democrat Jen Pellant and Libertarian Robert Fairchild are vying for the seat. The 16th District includes southwest and north-central Council Bluffs.
In House District 22, Rep. Jon Jacobsen faces Democrat Shawna Anderson. The district includes eastern Council Bluffs and the rest of Pottawattamie County.
At the county level, Auditor Melvyn Houser and sheriff candidate Andy Brown, both Republicans, are running unopposed in the general election.
Early voting continues at the auditor’s office election building, 508 S. Sixth St. Residents can vote at the site from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. during the workweek, and the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The site will be open on Monday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
For more information, including polling site locations and precinct maps, go to elections.pottcounty-ia.gov.
**Scroll down to read Q&As with local candidates**
