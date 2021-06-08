Mayoral proclamation kicks off NeighborWorks Week in Bluffs

NeighborWorks plans to start construction of a new subdivision, Franklin Heights, on the northwest corner of the intersection of Franklin and Bennett Avenues this fall, he said. Sewer and infrastructure work is underway. The development will include seven structures, including five single-family houses and two buildings with duplexes. The project is being done in collaboration with Turn the Page Investments and the City of Council Bluffs. Down-payment assistance of up to $30,000 will be available on the homes.

The organization has plans to build a much larger subdivision on South 19th Street. The 29 single-family dwellings will take the place of the apartment complex once envisioned for the land south of Beacon Place. Homes will include affordable and workforce housing units. Down-payment assistance will be available on the homes. NeighborWorks is currently raising money to pay for the installation of infrastructure for the neighborhood. Construction may begin in 2022.

NeighborWorks Home Solutions is also developing several affordable housing units in Omaha, according to a press release from the organization. NeighborWorks has partnered with Metropolitan Community College on one home, which will be the college’s 2022 capstone project. Students will build a house in a lab that will be moved to the community after completion.