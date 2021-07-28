Minshall resigns from Council Bluffs School Board

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education accepted the resignation of member John Minshall during its meeting Tuesday.

Minshall will be moving to a different house just outside the district, he said.

“I thank you for your service on the school board and for your commitment to the students, families, staff and taxpayers,” President Chris LaFerla said.

Minshall thanked LaFerla and other board members for their support.

“It’s been an honor, and whatever role I can fill — committee or volunteer positions — I’ll be happy to support the district,” he said. “We tried to find something in the district and couldn’t.”

The post was Minshall’s first elected office, he said.

“Initially, I never saw myself on a board, but with encouragement for a year from a community member, I decided to make a run at it,” he said.

Serving on the board was a learning experience, Minshall said.

“It was really not what I expected, but I learned a lot,” he said. “I would encourage anybody in the community to step up and run. I didn’t think I had much to offer,” but anyone can make a difference, he said.