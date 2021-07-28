 Skip to main content
Minshall resigns from Council Bluffs School Board
Minshall resigns from Council Bluffs School Board

20210729_new_johngone.jpg

John Minshall holds a plaque he received in appreciation of his service on the Council Bluffs Community School Board of Education. Minshall, who was elected to a four-year term in 2017, resigned because he and his family recently purchased a home outside the district.

 Staff photo/Tim Johnson

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education accepted the resignation of member John Minshall during its meeting Tuesday.

Minshall will be moving to a different house just outside the district, he said.

“I thank you for your service on the school board and for your commitment to the students, families, staff and taxpayers,” President Chris LaFerla said.

Minshall thanked LaFerla and other board members for their support.

“It’s been an honor, and whatever role I can fill — committee or volunteer positions — I’ll be happy to support the district,” he said. “We tried to find something in the district and couldn’t.”

The post was Minshall’s first elected office, he said.

“Initially, I never saw myself on a board, but with encouragement for a year from a community member, I decided to make a run at it,” he said.

Serving on the board was a learning experience, Minshall said.

“It was really not what I expected, but I learned a lot,” he said. “I would encourage anybody in the community to step up and run. I didn’t think I had much to offer,” but anyone can make a difference, he said.

The location of their new house meant Minshall was no longer eligible to serve.

“We’ve been house hunting for a month,” he said. “In this market, it wasn’t easy. I had hoped to stay on the board until I could hand my daughter her diploma.”

His daughter is currently preparing to enter third grade. She will continue to attend school in the Council Bluffs Community School District.

The board now has 30 days to publish a notice inviting applications for the board and authorized Superintendent Vickie Murillo to do that. Members will then review the applications and appoint someone to serve until Minshall’s term expires in November.

Minshall was elected in 2017 in a five-way race for three seats. Kyle McGlade garnered 770 votes, topping the field. He was followed by incumbent Jill Ogg-Gress with 484 votes and Minshall with 420. They bumped incumbent Susan Riley, who received 384 votes. Also falling short was candidate Richard Dallinger, who had 182 votes.

Anyone who wants to run for school board must file an affidavit of candidacy and nomination petition no sooner than Aug. 23 and no later than Sept. 16, according to the Pottawattamie County elections webpage. The city-school election will be on Nov. 2.

