Moats enters Pottawattamie County recorder race

Pottawattamie County Deputy Recorder Andrew Moats of Council Bluffs will seek the recorder position.

Moats announced Tuesday he’ll seek the Republican nomination for the office, joining two others in the primary.

Moats has been employed with Pottawattamie County since 2015 and has spent time in the Elections Department of the Auditor’s Office and served as the assistant to the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors, according to a release from his campaign.

“I have loved my time working for the residents of Pott. County and believe the experience I have gained in my time of service has prepared me to lead the recorder’s office into the future,” Moats said in the release.

Moats told the Nonpareil the recorder’s office team is a tight one, and he decided after speaking with coworkers to run.

“I thought I’d step up and do it. I feel I have the right experience and qualifications with the county to do the role,” he said.

Moats said he’s led multiple initiatives to expand services since joining the recorder’s office. The recorder’s office recently announced the addition of hunting and fishing licenses for the first time since 1999 and an East Pottawattamie passport day making passport services available once a month at the Avoca City Hall.

Moats said he also led an effort to go through the office’s budget line by line, leading to cuts that are estimated to save taxpayers nearly $50,000.

Moats said he’s looking at other ideas for the office.

“We are currently working with our web developer to offer even more services online. We are working to add the sale of county road passes for ATVs and ORVs to the website, along with a new passport reservation tool allowing residents to set up their own appointments,” Moats said. “The project I am most excited about is a potential historic documents site that I am working hard to see come to fruition.”

Moats said that project would create a database to make more than 450,000 historic documents available to the public.

“Not only will this put more information in the public’s hands, but will also help make the jobs of realtors, title searchers, attorneys and bankers a little easier,” he said. “As recorder, I will work to see this dream become a reality.

Moats said he was happy to announce the endorsement of current County Recorder Marilyn Hebing. He told the Nonpareil he has the support of his colleagues in the recorder’s office.

“Andrew has been a fantastic addition to the Recorder’s office and has brought a fresh perspective that has helped us reach our customers in new ways. He is a responsible leader and I am 100% confident in his ability to lead the office,” Hebing said in the release.

County Supervisor Brian Shea also endorsed Moats, saying, “Having worked directly with Andrew in the Board of Supervisors’ office, I have seen his dedication and commitment to Pottawattamie County. He will bring common sense, experience and passion to the office of recorder.”

“I have spent all of my professional career in service to the residents of Pottawattamie County: administering elections in the Auditor’s Office, assisting in the day to day operations of the county working with the Board of Supervisors and now in a leadership role with the recorder’s office,” Moat said. “I know what it takes to get the job done.”

Moats said his grandmother Betty Moats was a longtime Council Bluffs real estate agent and spent two terms as Pottawattamie County supervisor. Moats attributed his dedication to public service to her and her commitment to make Pottawattamie County a better place.

Moats is an Abraham Lincoln High School graduate. He graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in political science, with a minor in history. For more information, go to votemoats.com or facebook.com/votemoats.

Cole Button and Jenni Sandau, both Republicans, have also announced their candidacy for recorder. The GOP primary will be held on June 7. The general election will be held on Nov. 8.

