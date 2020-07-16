Neola residents give fire chief a royal sendoff

“He usually takes the day off all or part of Friday (before Labor Day Weekend) to help us set up,” said Bobbi Munch, a longtime member of the Hoo Doo Days committee.

Heine would help set up tables, set up the beer garden and set up the parade route, Munch said.

“He helps the city guys with anything they need for Hoo Doo Days,” she said. “He leads the Fire Wars, helps with the parade. He helps get the fire trucks lined up properly.

“All around, he’s just a great guy who helps anyone who needs it at all times,” Munch said.

Heine moved to Neola in 2001, when he worked hauling propane for what is now Heartland Coop. In about 2010, he got a job working for the roads department of the Iowa Department of Transportation.

“Both jobs have been really good with letting me go to (fire) calls when I needed to,” he said.

Heine and his wife, Tricia, have twin 9-year-old sons, Garrett and Dylan. The twins have played youth soccer, and their dad has served as an assistant coach.

“They’re both real excited about being on the farm,” he said. “One’s into electronics, and one is into tractors.”