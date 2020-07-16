Neola residents give fire chief a royal sendoff

Neola residents gave their fire chief a royal sendoff Saturday.
Neola Fire & Rescue Chief Greg Heine is leaving to run his family’s farm near Waco, Nebraska, (about 120 miles west of Neola, he said).
“I’m going back to where I grew up,” he said.
Heine’s parents are slowing down and have moved out of the house on the farm, he said. He expects to shoulder a lot of the work of raising corn and soybeans on the 850-acre farm. He has also lined up a job with the York County (Nebraska) Roads Department.
Heine has been the fire chief in Neola for about a year and has served on the volunteer department for almost 20 years. On Saturday, Bud Johansen, one of his 22 comrades in battling fires, presented him with a custom wood panel on behalf of the department for his “leadership, dedication and 20 years of service.”
“He’s been through several changes of leadership — and it’s all volunteer, so it’s pretty unusual that somebody sticks with it that long,” said Johansen, an eight- to 10-year veteran of the department who hosted the farewell party.
“Absolutely, hands down, he’s one of the greatest firemen around — one of the greatest people around,” he said. “He’s an all-around great person.”
Heine has also helped with the community’s annual Hoo Doo Days, youth sports and other activities.
“He usually takes the day off all or part of Friday (before Labor Day Weekend) to help us set up,” said Bobbi Munch, a longtime member of the Hoo Doo Days committee.
Heine would help set up tables, set up the beer garden and set up the parade route, Munch said.
“He helps the city guys with anything they need for Hoo Doo Days,” she said. “He leads the Fire Wars, helps with the parade. He helps get the fire trucks lined up properly.
“All around, he’s just a great guy who helps anyone who needs it at all times,” Munch said.
Heine moved to Neola in 2001, when he worked hauling propane for what is now Heartland Coop. In about 2010, he got a job working for the roads department of the Iowa Department of Transportation.
“Both jobs have been really good with letting me go to (fire) calls when I needed to,” he said.
Heine and his wife, Tricia, have twin 9-year-old sons, Garrett and Dylan. The twins have played youth soccer, and their dad has served as an assistant coach.
“They’re both real excited about being on the farm,” he said. “One’s into electronics, and one is into tractors.”
Tricia works in a laboratory at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and previously worked in a CHI Health lab in Omaha. She grew up in Neola, where her parents still live.
Heine also has an older son, Spencer, who graduated this year from Tri-Center Community Schools. Spencer was active in baseball, band and football, and Heine coached baseball for six seasons while Spencer was playing. Spencer plans to attend Iowa Western Community College this fall on a Pottawattamie Promise Scholarship and study robotics.
