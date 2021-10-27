Officials celebrate opening of 100-yard shooting range at Southwest Iowa Law Enforcement Training Center

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown told the Nonpareil that before the new range, deputies would either have to travel miles away or use private land through an agreement with the owner. He said the agencies that use the center will see exponential benefits.

"It's going to benefit them as well as us. This is something we've needed, we've talked about this for many, many years," he said. "We have a complete training center down there. It's great. This is going to really benefit everyone in this area. The training they can get from our range will benefit their communities as well."

In addition to providing a convenient 100-yard training site for local officers, the new range will generate revenue. The city noted all outside agencies that use the facility pay an hourly rate to cover the cost of ongoing maintenance and operation. The center’s annual revenues average between $40,000 and $70,000.

"It's critical for the success of the facility and to keep the cost down for taxpayers," Carmody said of the revenue. "It offsets personnel costs, having people there to staff and provide training, to make sure we can keep it up to date and open."

