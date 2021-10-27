Officials celebrate opening of 100-yard shooting range at Southwest Iowa Law Enforcement Training Center

Local officials celebrated the opening of the Southwest Iowa Law Enforcement Training Center's new 100-yard firing range on Wednesday.
The $3 million addition is part of a partnership between Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County that will allow for enhanced training by police and sheriff's office personnel, along with another 58 different agencies from Iowa and Nebraska, along with the U.S. Air Force, according to Police Chief Tim Carmody and the city. In all, about 1,000 members of federal, state and local agencies will use it each year.
"We're extremely excited. This is an investment made by our people and our community that'll serve our whole region," Carmody said. "This new range is going to allow us to expand that training capacity. And it's going to be here for generations to come."
In July of 2020, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors and Council Bluffs City Council signed off on an updated 28E agreement between the county and city that included a provision that requires board and council approval of capital improvement expenditures that exceed $10,000. The two bodies both worked together on approving the training center expansion project.
According to the city, under the updated 28E Agreement, the city is the landowner and fiscal agent of the center. The Council Bluffs Police Department provides personnel who schedule use of the Training Center facilities, coordinate day-to-day operations, and ongoing facility maintenance. Pottawattamie County shares the facility and helps support capital improvement projects at the training center.
“The partnership between the City of Council Bluffs Police Department and Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office demonstrates a collaborative commitment to our community’s public safety,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in a press release.
According to the city, HGM Associates, Inc. was awarded the architecture and engineering services contract, Action Target International was awarded the contract for the target systems and Lund-Ross, Inc. was awarded the contract for general contractor services. The 100-yard training range planning team consisted of personnel from City of Council Bluffs Police Department and Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office.
The $3 million price tag was split between the city and county.
“We want to thank the Council Bluffs City Council and the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors for their support on this joint project,” Carmody said in the release. “This is a tremendous investment in public safety, not only in Pottawattamie County, but in this region. This new range and the rest of the training center will support public safety training for generations to come. We will do our best to ensure we get the best return on our collective investment.”
Located south of Council Bluffs on 192nd Street, the center opened in 2006. A 100-yard range was removed from construction plans because of funding, the city said.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown told the Nonpareil that before the new range, deputies would either have to travel miles away or use private land through an agreement with the owner. He said the agencies that use the center will see exponential benefits.
"It's going to benefit them as well as us. This is something we've needed, we've talked about this for many, many years," he said. "We have a complete training center down there. It's great. This is going to really benefit everyone in this area. The training they can get from our range will benefit their communities as well."
In addition to providing a convenient 100-yard training site for local officers, the new range will generate revenue. The city noted all outside agencies that use the facility pay an hourly rate to cover the cost of ongoing maintenance and operation. The center’s annual revenues average between $40,000 and $70,000.
"It's critical for the success of the facility and to keep the cost down for taxpayers," Carmody said of the revenue. "It offsets personnel costs, having people there to staff and provide training, to make sure we can keep it up to date and open."