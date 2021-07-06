'One-stop shop': Pottawattamie County renovates wing, plans addition to courthouse

Upgrades to the Treasurer’s Office, including the installation of one large customer service counter, are planned as well.

The addition will include a new entryway in addition to increasing space for utilization by county offices.

The renovation and addition are projected to cost around $12 million, which includes $5.5 million already spent on the renovation. The county worked with the City of Council Bluffs to designate the courthouse area as an urban renewal district, allowing the county to bond for up to $16.9 million, according to Board of Supervisors Budget and Finance Director Mitch Kay.

“They were great to work with,” Schultz said of the city.

Schultz noted the in recent years the Board of Supervisors created a land fund, started with gaming fund monies, with an eye toward the work and other projects, while also using debt service to leverage the project.

The board members said the board did not have to raise levy rates to help with funding and taxpayers have not seen an increase to related levies. Schultz said growth in the county, along with current housing market conditions, have helped the county bring in revenue without the need to raise levy rates.