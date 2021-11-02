Related to this story
Officials celebrate opening of 100-yard shooting range at Southwest Iowa Law Enforcement Training Center
Local officials celebrated the opening of the Southwest Iowa Law Enforcement Training Center’s new 100-yard firing range on Wednesday.
The Council Bluffs City Council election will be held on Tuesday, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Four candidates — health care professi…
What can the city do to help local businesses succeed in Council Bluffs?
Retired firefighter Steve Gorman, Boys & Girls Club Director Chris Peterson, real estate agent Joe Don Hunter and health care professional Lindsey Danielsen took the top four spots, according to unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office.
A Council Bluffs woman expressed concerns about a family connection between a City Council member and a candidate during Monday's council meeting.
Attorneys for the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) of Iowa filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging Iowa's "English-Only Law."
State agency dismisses complaint against Lancaster County sheriff concerning marijuana petition challenge
A complaint against the Lancaster County sheriff for not disclosing of the benefactor of his successful challenge of the medical marijuana petition drive has been dismissed by the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
