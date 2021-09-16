Plan proposes big changes in Iowa's congressional districts

It appears 24 Senators and 38 House members would be in a district with another incumbent, for a total of 62 lawmakers who would have to run against each other, move or drop out. In the House, it's eight Democrats and 30 Republicans, including Grassley, who was placed in the same district as Shannon Latham. In the Senate, seven Democrats and 17 Republicans are paired in districts.

Iowa Senate District 8 and House Districts 15 and 16, which include the majority of Council Bluffs, appear to be unchanged. The plan would create a new Iowa House District 19, which would including the majority of Pottawattamie County and is very similar to current House District 22. Rep. Jon Jacobsen, a Republican, announced Thursday he'd seek the District 19 seat.

Jacobsen was first elected to the House in a special election in 2017 and re-elected in 2018 and 2020, winning all three by a wide margin.