Pott. County Democrats chair praises Biden's DNC message

*Editor’s Note: The Nonpareil will also provide coverage at the end of the Republican National Convention next week.
Without once speaking Donald Trump’s name, former Vice President Joe Biden lambasted the United States’ 45th president during a pre-recorded speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.
The DNC, spanning Monday through Thursday, concluded with Biden accepting the party’s nomination for president. Earlier in the week, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.), vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Sen. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), among others, worked to rally Democratic forces.
All had a similar message: The party must unite to force a changing of the guard in Washington, D.C.
“I thought it was a great speech,” said Scott Punteney, chairman of the Pottawattamie County Democrats, referencing Biden’s monologue. “I think he really talked about bringing the country back together again. He spoke about how to do that in a nonpartisan way, and I was very impressed.”
Biden used pandemonium-riddled 2020 as the backdrop of his 24-minute speech. It’s a time, he said, that’s seemingly filled with despair and darkness. But, sighting civil rights pioneer Ella Baker, Biden said that if people are given light they will find a way to overcome bleak times.
“The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long — too much anger, too much fear, too much division,” Biden said. “Here and now I give you my word. If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst.”
America, Biden said, is currently facing the worst pandemic in over 100 years (COVID-19), the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, dealing with the most compelling calls for racial justice since the 1960s and is staring down the constant threat of accelerating climate change.
Naomi Corrie, an executive board member for the Pottawattamie County Republicans, said that she didn’t watch the speech live; however, she expressed disappointment with the clips she reviewed.
“I just thought that it wasn’t as positive as I thought they would try to spin it,” Corrie said. “I thought they would be saying, ‘Hey, here is what we have done and accomplished and here is what we hope to do,’ and instead, it was way more of just bashing the president. That kind of surprised me, but really every speaker I saw did that.”
Corrie said she’s gearing up for the Republican National Convention, which is taking place Monday through Thursday.
“Just in general, I’m looking forward to helping get more Republicans elected,” she said. “We (Republicans) are all kind of in that mode.”
If elected in November’s general election, Biden said he would get in front of the COVID-19 situation domestically. One measure, he said, would be implementing a national mask mandate.
“Not as a burden, but as a patriotic duty to protect one another,” Biden said. “In short, we will do what we should have done from the very beginning.”
Regarding the economy, Biden highlighted domestic job creation with better wages and opportunities for people of all races, colors and creeds. Many of these jobs, he said, could be associated with the effort of creating a greener United States.
“It’s not only a crisis, it’s an opportunity for America to lead the world in clean energy and create millions of new, good-paying jobs in the process,” he said.
In the wake of George Floyd’s death, the man who prosecutors say died at the hands of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, Biden noted how the issue of racism has been brought to the forefront.
“Will we be the generation that finally wipes out the stain of racism from our national character?” he inquired. “I believe we are up to it, I believe we are ready.”
Though Biden has now secured his position as the Democratic nominee, he was not — by a long shot — the preferred candidate in Council Bluffs or the State of Iowa, as a whole.
During February’s caucuses, locally — and statewide — the preferred candidates were Pete Buttigieg, Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
But, in tune with various DNC virtual speakers’ message, Punteney said that Pottawattamie County Democrats are backing Biden.
“Throughout the caucus process we knew we had to come together as a party again,” he said. “Everyone had their favorite, but we have a nominee now and we have to rally behind him. And I believe that we are. I think the party is coming together a lot stronger than we did in 2016.”
With Biden cemented as the Democratic nominee, Punteney said it’s now time for county Democrats to do their part to help Biden check his ticket into the White House. With theCOVID-19 pandemic ongoing, he said much of this consists of volunteers making phone calls in an effort to explain to prospect voters the Democratic message.
And the key, he said, is reaching voters who may still be sitting on the fence.
“Here in Pott. County, as well as everywhere, the Independent number is very large,” Punteney said. “And those are the voters that swing elections, and those are the voters we need to reach. We need to show them why our vision for America is better than what we have currently leading the country.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.