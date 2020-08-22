Pott. County Democrats chair praises Biden's DNC message

“The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long — too much anger, too much fear, too much division,” Biden said. “Here and now I give you my word. If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst.”

America, Biden said, is currently facing the worst pandemic in over 100 years (COVID-19), the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, dealing with the most compelling calls for racial justice since the 1960s and is staring down the constant threat of accelerating climate change.

Naomi Corrie, an executive board member for the Pottawattamie County Republicans, said that she didn’t watch the speech live; however, she expressed disappointment with the clips she reviewed.

“I just thought that it wasn’t as positive as I thought they would try to spin it,” Corrie said. “I thought they would be saying, ‘Hey, here is what we have done and accomplished and here is what we hope to do,’ and instead, it was way more of just bashing the president. That kind of surprised me, but really every speaker I saw did that.”

Corrie said she’s gearing up for the Republican National Convention, which is taking place Monday through Thursday.