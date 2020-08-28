Pott. County Republicans say Trump hit right notes during RNC speech

Speaking live from the south lawn of the White House, President Donald Trump for more than an hour Thursday evening highlighted what he believes are positive strides made by himself and his cabinet over nearly the past four years.
Trump, speaking before a group of supporters -- in contrast to former Vice President Joe Biden delivering a pre-recorded monologue the final night of last week's Democratic National Convention -- said that America’s future is bright, and that he is the right man to move the country forward.
“My fellow Americans, tonight with a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism, I profoundly accept this nomination for president of the United States,” Trump said.
The president's acceptance speech came at the end of the four-day Republican National Convention, held Monday through Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the convention, featured speakers included Vice President Mike Pence, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, former NFL star running back Herschel Walker, Donald Trump Jr., Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Sen. Rand Paul, R-K.Y.; Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst.
Reynolds, speaking Tuesday, and Ernst, Wednesday, both praised the president’s swift response to the recent derecho storm that swept through Iowa, causing at least $4 billion in damage. Trump approved a major disaster declaration in the storm’s aftermath that made public assistance available to Iowa and its local governments.
It also made Linn County residents eligible for individual assistance, which is under review in other state counties.
Ernst, during her speech, called Trump “an ally in the white House.” Reynolds issued a similar tone.
“Someone else also had our back: our president,” Reynolds said of the days following the storm. “When the winds had finished raging and the cleanup had only begun, he showed up. You might not know, because the national media didn’t report it. But the Trump Administration was here. In full force.”
During his speech, Trump spoke about returning America to its “record prosperity” prior to the country's economy being hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighted his ability to protect the U.S. from all threats and dangers and said that he’s been the best supporter of the Black community since President Abraham Lincoln.
Although the president’s COVID-19 response has been heavily scrutinized, he said that his action directly saved lives.
“When I took bold action to issue a travel ban on China, very early indeed, Joe Biden called it hysterical and xenophobic. And then I introduced the ban on Europe, very early again. If we had listened to Joe, hundreds of thousands more American’s would have died."
The president also asserted that a coronavirus vaccine is right around the corner and that three vaccines are in the final stages of testing.
“We will produce a vaccine before the end of the year, maybe even sooner,” Trump said. “We will defeat the virus and the pandemic and emerge stronger than even before.”
Amid the most racial turmoil since the 1960s, Trump claimed that he’s been an advocate fighting for minorities to live better lives. He said that prior to the pandemic, unemployment among Blacks, Hispanics and Asian Americans was at a record low.
“I say very modestly that I have done more for the African American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln, our first Republican president,” Trump said. “And I have done more in three years for the Black community than Joe Biden has done in 47 years.”
Trump also focused on an issue that has been a selling point since taking office in 2016: creating and keeping jobs domestically.
“(We will) provide tax credits to bring jobs out of China and impose tariffs on any company that leaves America or moves jobs overseas,” he said.
Charlie Johnson, chair of the Pottawattamie County Republicans, was pleased with Trump’s presentation. Johnson’s wife, Iowa Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa, was one 41 delegates selected to represent the state at the RNC; however, only six were able to attend in person as a result of COVID-19.
“I thought he came across as being sincere and he listed a lot of the accomplishments that have happened over the past four years,” Johnson said. “He spoke about some of the promises that he’s made and the promises that he has kept.
“We are coming off of the most robust economy in history, and unfortunately COVID-19 put a stop to that.”
Scott Punteney, chair for the Pottowattamie County Democrats, said that he caught clips of the speech Friday and said it was about what he expected.
“I don’t really want to be partisan and argue over the different aspects of the speech, but I think a lot of people see right through a lot of the rhetoric he uses,” Punteney said. “I just want to say that I think Biden has the clear vision needed to bring everybody together, bring America back together as one.
"Biden would bring what is sorely missing in the White House right now, a sense of decency and normalcy, which could bring America back together as one.”
Hanusa, who also served as a state delegate during the 2008 RNC, said she believed the differences between the candidates are clear. Unlike Punteney, she believes her candidate is what the country needs.
“The contrast was drawn pretty clearly between President Trump and Joe Biden,” she said. “It’s clear, I believe, that President Trump trusts the American people and wants them to have the freedoms to succeed and pursue their dreams.
“And unfortunately, what we have seen from Joe Biden is that he is beholden to numerous special interest groups, all of whom have their own agendas and seem to want to control America from Washington (D.C.), as opposed to Americans controlling their own success from all 50 states.”
Locally, Johnson and Hanusa have been busy making phone calls and setting up yard and barn signs. They made so many signs, in fact, that one of their vehicles has been forced outside.
“We haven’t been able to get our second car into the garage since February,” she said.
Johnson added that he believes the Republican voting base is getting geared up for the general election.
“The blood is definitely getting flowing,” he said of election year excitement. “I see a real positive, enthusiastic Republican base and I think they are going to do their part Nov. 3.”
