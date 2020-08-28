Pott. County Republicans say Trump hit right notes during RNC speech

“We will produce a vaccine before the end of the year, maybe even sooner,” Trump said. “We will defeat the virus and the pandemic and emerge stronger than even before.”

Amid the most racial turmoil since the 1960s, Trump claimed that he’s been an advocate fighting for minorities to live better lives. He said that prior to the pandemic, unemployment among Blacks, Hispanics and Asian Americans was at a record low.

“I say very modestly that I have done more for the African American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln, our first Republican president,” Trump said. “And I have done more in three years for the Black community than Joe Biden has done in 47 years.”

Trump also focused on an issue that has been a selling point since taking office in 2016: creating and keeping jobs domestically.

“(We will) provide tax credits to bring jobs out of China and impose tariffs on any company that leaves America or moves jobs overseas,” he said.

Charlie Johnson, chair of the Pottawattamie County Republicans, was pleased with Trump’s presentation. Johnson’s wife, Iowa Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa, was one 41 delegates selected to represent the state at the RNC; however, only six were able to attend in person as a result of COVID-19.