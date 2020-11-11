Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors certify 2020 election

The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors has certified the 2020 election.
A total of 45,942 registered voters in the county cast a ballot, good for 69% turnout, according to the Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office. It's the highest turnout percentage since 1992, when there were 37,508 votes, which equaled 81% turnout, according to Kristi Everett with the auditor's office.
"It’s really good that we saw great turnout," Everett said about the 2020 election.
The county hasn't yet processed data giving a party breakdown of voter turnout. Everett said work in the office will continue in the coming weeks as it puts a bow on the election.
Recent presidential year turnout totals:
2016 — 43,058 (67.7% of registered voters)
2012 — 42,473 (67.2%)
2008 — 42,329 (69.7%)
2004 — 40,596 (65.5%)
2000 — 34,777 (60.7%)
1996 — 33,164 (67%)
1992 — 37,508 (81%)
Asked by the supervisors, Everett said she didn't have a final tally for the cost of the election yet. Auditor Melvyn Houser told the board the county has secured grant funding from the public and private sector to help offset costs. That includes $148,468 from the Center for Tech and Civic Life and $34,600 from CARES Act funding, distributed via the Help America Vote Act through the Iowa Secretary of State's Office.
"With the increase in absentee voting, we had to hire extra help. And a lot of extra overtime for staff and the extra help," Houser told the Nonpareil while discussing the funding.
Epworth precinct
Everett further explained what happened at Epworth United Methodist Church, site of Council Bluffs Precincts 1-5 on Election Day — and the site of long lines and wait times varying from one to three hours for some voters.
Everett said the precinct lost two poll workers the night of Nov. 3, including one because of COVID-19. The auditor's office was able to fill one of those positions with a first-timer.
Additionally, the site saw around 30 to 40 curbside votes.
"We always have curbside. If they can’t stand in line, they can’t walk. Some were COVID. If they had COVID, we’d encourage curbside," Everett said. "Going out to people’s cars takes time.
"It was a busy day all across the county. All precincts were steady if not busy all day long. Which is what we’d expect on a general election — it’s going to be busy."
