Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors certify 2020 election

"With the increase in absentee voting, we had to hire extra help. And a lot of extra overtime for staff and the extra help," Houser told the Nonpareil while discussing the funding.

Epworth precinct

Everett further explained what happened at Epworth United Methodist Church, site of Council Bluffs Precincts 1-5 on Election Day — and the site of long lines and wait times varying from one to three hours for some voters.

Everett said the precinct lost two poll workers the night of Nov. 3, including one because of COVID-19. The auditor's office was able to fill one of those positions with a first-timer.

Additionally, the site saw around 30 to 40 curbside votes.

"We always have curbside. If they can’t stand in line, they can’t walk. Some were COVID. If they had COVID, we’d encourage curbside," Everett said. "Going out to people’s cars takes time.

"It was a busy day all across the county. All precincts were steady if not busy all day long. Which is what we’d expect on a general election — it’s going to be busy."

