Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors holds elections, amends Flood Plain Management and makes plans for 2022

The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors rang in 2022 electing officers for the upcoming year.

Tim Wichman was voted board chair, while Brian Shea voted chair pro-tem.

The board looked back on projects from 2021 during its Jan. 3 meeting: The county started the courthouse expansion, worked on the expansion of the jail, made road improvements, started the process for a water line improvement project, helped with the first industrial park in Pottawattamie County and more.

Goals for 2022 include plans for a new public health facility, a new maintenance shop, more park expansion, a tiny homes project and the renovation of the treasurer’s office.

Also at the meeting the board approved to amend chapter 5.30, Flood Plain Management. The amends include adding the following definitions according to the Board of Supervisors agenda:

500 year flood — A flood which has a .2% chance of being equaled or exceeded in any given year or which, on average, will be equaled or exceeded at least once every 500 years.

Appurtenant structure — A structure which is on the same parcel of the property as the principal structure to be insured and the use of which is incidental to the use of the principal structure.

Base flood elevation — The elevation floodwaters would reach at a particular site during the occurrence of a base flood event.

Flood insurance study — An examination, evaluation and determination of flood hazards and, if appropriate, corresponding water surface elevations.

Highest adjacent grade — The highest natural elevation of the ground surface prior to construction next to the proposed walls of a structure.

Maximum damage potential development — Hospitals and like institutions; buildings or building complexes containing documents, data or instruments of great public value; buildings or building complexes containing materials dangerous to the public or fuel storage facilities; power installations needed in emergency or other buildings or building complexes similar in nature or use.

Substantial damage — Damage of any origin sustained by a structure whereby the cost of restoring the structure to its before damage condition would equal or exceed 50% of the market value of the structure before the damage occurred. Substantial damage also means flood-related damages sustained by a structure on two separate occasions during a 10-year period for which the cost of repairs at the time of such flood event, on the average, equals or exceeds 25% of the market value of the structure before the damage occurred. Volunteer labor and donated materials shall be included in the estimated cost of repair.

The board also approved to amend Section 5.30.041.11, Flood Plain Management, to provide accessory structures to residential uses — detached garages, sheds and similar structures – that are incidental accessory to a residential use. These are exempt from the 100-year flood elevation requirements where the following criteria is met according to the Board of Supervisors agenda:

The structure shall be designed to have low flood damage potential. Its size shall not exceed 600 sq. ft. in size. Those portions of the structure located less than 1 foot above the 100-year flood elevation must be constructed of flood-resistant materials.

The structure shall be used solely for low flood damage potential purposes such as vehicle parking and limited storage. The structure shall not be used for human habitation.

The structure shall be constructed and placed on the building site so as to offer minimum resistance to the flow of floodwaters.

The structure shall be firmly anchored to resist flotation, collapse and lateral movement.

The structure’s service facilities such as electrical and heating equipment shall be elevated or floodproofed to at least one foot above the 100-year flood elevation.

The structure’s walls shall include openings that satisfy the provisions of Section 4, 51.30.041.04A of this Ordinance.

The board adopted Robert’s Rules of Order and decided to continue meeting on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. for 2022.

Also at the meeting, the board:

Approved Resolution No. 06-2022 authorizing the County Engineer to close secondary roads for construction and/or maintenance.

Approved Resolution No. 07-2022 authorizing the County Engineer to certify completion papers and make final acceptance of contract work on the farm to market and federal aid systems.

Approved Resolution No. 08-2022 authorizing the County Engineer to issue and sign special permits for the movement of vehicles of excessive size and weight upon Pottawattamie County secondary roads.

Approved Resolution No. 01-2022 authorizing that the auditor is authorized and directed to issue warrants in payment of claims before audit, and when the board is not in session for the following purposes:

For salaries where such compensation shall have been previously fixed by the board. When services of an employee are terminated upon certification of the officer under which such compensation has been earned.

For transportation of persons transferred at the expense of Pottawattamie County to various state institutions, when such expenses have been previously authorized and ordered by the court or direction of the Department of Human Services, and to include transients for Pottawattamie County Human Services.

For Clerk of Court’s certified bills for payment of Grand Jury.

For benefits for salaries on County payroll, where benefit rates have been previously fixed by the Board of Supervisors.

Approved Resolution No. 02-2022 authorizing the Pottawattamie County Auditor to destroy county vouchers and canceled county warrants dated on or before Jan. 1, 2012.

Approved Resolution No. 03-2022 approving the following deputy appointments:

Attorney Auditor — Jon Jacobmeier, Chief Deputy; Kristin M. Everett, First Deputy; Linda Swolley, First Deputy, Real Estate; and Kristy Hassay, Second Deputy, Real Estate.

Recorder — Lynn Herrington, First Deputy; and Andrew Moats, First Deputy.

Sheriff Treasurer — Jeff Theulen, Chief Deputy; Jamie Smothers, First Deputy; and Heather Ausdemore, First Deputy.

Approved The Daily Nonpareil, Oakland Harold and Avoca Journal Herald as official newspapers for Pottawattamie County in 2022.

Approved legal holidays for 2022.

Approved the federal standard mileage rate for 2022 — 58 cents per mile driven for business use, 18 cents per mile driven for medical or moving purposes for qualified active-duty members of the Armed Forces and 14 cents per mile driven in service of charitable organizations.

Lynn Grobe was appointed as the primary member to the Southwest Iowa Region Mental Health and Disability Services Board for 2022. Brian Shea is the alternate.

Scott Belt was appointed as the primary member to the Fourth Judicial District Department of Correctional Services Board of Directors for 2022.

Scott Belt was appointed as the primary member of representatives to the IGHCP Board for 2022.

Scott Belt was appointed as the primary MAPA representative. Tim Wichman is the alternate.

Approved the monthly stipend amount for elected official’s mobile cellular usage for 2022.

The Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting today at 10 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors’ Hearing Room in the Pottawattamie County Courthouse, 227 S. Sixth St.

