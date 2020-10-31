Pottawattamie County early vote already exceeds 2016, 2018

Early voting ends in Pottawattamie County on Monday, and turnout has already exceeded the previous two elections.

As of Friday morning, 24,298 voters had cast their ballot in the county, according to Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office Elections Deputy Kristi Everett. That total includes returned absentee ballots and residents who stopped by the elections building at 508 S. Sixth St. to vote early in person.

That number has already grown, with steady lines at the early voting building on Friday and today. Early voting runs until 5 p.m. today and resumes Monday morning.

And it bests early turnout the previous two election cycles -- in 2018, there were 15,050 absentee requests and 14,064 early votes. Total voter turnout, early and Election Day combined, was 34,332.

And in 2016, there were 18,874 absentee requests and 18,025 early votes. The vote total that year was 43,058.

The 2020 primary, which was open to party voters only, saw turnout of about 14,000 -- 22% of the county's then-total of registered voters, 63,757, per Everett at the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors meeting canvassing the election.