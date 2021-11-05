Pottawattamie County election wrap up

Oakland

Six people vied for three seats on the City Council. Challenger Phil Reed won the election with 134 votes, followed by challenger Collin Applegate at 119 and Councilwoman Coralee Bernard at 112.

Treynor

Kyle Plumb and David Waymire retained their City Council seats in an uncontested race.

Underwood

Mayor Dennis Bardsley, Councilwoman Royce Forbush, Councilman James Pingel and Councilman Julias W. Tiarks all won in uncontested races.

Walnut

William Brett Simpson will be the new mayor of Walnut after he received 126 votes, beating out Michael Chapman, who received 37.

Seven candidates were on the ballot for three City Council seats. Challenger Justen Tooley won with 107 votes, while incumbent Linda Booth and challenger Gaylean Bauerkemper won the other two open seats after tying at 106 votes.

