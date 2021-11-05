Pottawattamie County election wrap up

A number of contested elections took place in Pottawattamie County on Tuesday.
Here's a look at how area city council and mayoral races shook out, according to unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor's office.
Carter Lake
Mayor Ron Cumberledge received 427 votes to beat challenger Robert Zagozda, who received 231 votes.
Two seats on the Carter Lake City Council were on the ballot. Incumbent Jackie Wahl retained her seat with 422 votes. Newcomer Victor B. Skinner was first in the election with 455 votes. Ashley Wilson received 294 votes.
Crescent
Mayor Charles Hildreth, Councilman Derek Brand and newcomer Christina Flott earned seats running unopposed.
Avoca
In a six-person race for three seats, incumbent Diane K. Stamp, challenger Deb Calhoon and incumbent William F. Dea were re-elected with 324, 269 and 241 votes, respectively.
Mayor Aaron Long won re-election running unopposed.
Carson
In two uncontested races, Kelly Pilling and Adam Houser retained their City Council seats and Tim Todd retained the mayor's position.
Hancock
City Councilman Vince Guyer won the mayoral race running unopposed, while newcomer Cyndi Guyer and incumbent Raymond C. Evans won in an uncontested election.
Macedonia
There were no candidates on the ballot for Macedonia, but Melia Clark won as a write-in. Newcomer Suzann J. Duede and incumbent Susan Goos won seats running unopposed.
McClelland
Seven people sought five seats on the City Council. City Councilwoman Kris Magnuson retained her seat with an election-leading 37 votes. Incumbent John Springhower was second with 34 votes, followed by challenger Andrew B. Farrell at 32, incumbent Daniel Lee Williams at 28 and challenger Timothy C. Farrell at 25. Andy Paulson finished a vote shy of the council with 24 votes.
Mayor Mitch Kay won re-election running unopposed.
Minden
With three seats available, incumbents Jerry Murley, Tom Schneckloth and Tracy Wohlhuter won running in an uncontested race.
Neola
Mayor Karla Pogge and Councilors Nicole Schneckloth and Robb Lockey won running unopposed.
Oakland
Six people vied for three seats on the City Council. Challenger Phil Reed won the election with 134 votes, followed by challenger Collin Applegate at 119 and Councilwoman Coralee Bernard at 112.
Treynor
Kyle Plumb and David Waymire retained their City Council seats in an uncontested race.
Underwood
Mayor Dennis Bardsley, Councilwoman Royce Forbush, Councilman James Pingel and Councilman Julias W. Tiarks all won in uncontested races.
Walnut
William Brett Simpson will be the new mayor of Walnut after he received 126 votes, beating out Michael Chapman, who received 37.
Seven candidates were on the ballot for three City Council seats. Challenger Justen Tooley won with 107 votes, while incumbent Linda Booth and challenger Gaylean Bauerkemper won the other two open seats after tying at 106 votes.