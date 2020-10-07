Pottawattamie County elections official talks security

Your vote will count — and just once.

That was the message from Pottawattamie County Deputy Auditor Kristi Everett Tuesday during an election security talk hosted by the Council Bluffs Community Alliance.

Appearing via Zoom, Everett fielded questions submitted to the alliance about the election, including about security protocols in place.

Everett told viewers and host Mike Yowell that the county elections system is not connected to the internet — a measure that helps thwart hacking. On Election Day, results are brought from precincts via a flash drive that is entered into the system.

“We are not hooked into the internet,” Everett said. “The election equipment I use to upload results. There’s no way for hackers to get into how you voted, or change anything. We don’t remote results back to our office — they’re delivered with a flash drive. It’s very safe, very secure.”

Everett said absentee ballot requests are entered manually. If a person returns more than one request form — which does happen — the system will let auditor’s office staff know a person is already in the system.

“As soon as we receive ballots, we scan them — that tells us who has sent one back in,” she said.