Pottawattamie County elections official talks security

Your vote will count — and just once.
That was the message from Pottawattamie County Deputy Auditor Kristi Everett Tuesday during an election security talk hosted by the Council Bluffs Community Alliance.
Appearing via Zoom, Everett fielded questions submitted to the alliance about the election, including about security protocols in place.
Everett told viewers and host Mike Yowell that the county elections system is not connected to the internet — a measure that helps thwart hacking. On Election Day, results are brought from precincts via a flash drive that is entered into the system.
“We are not hooked into the internet,” Everett said. “The election equipment I use to upload results. There’s no way for hackers to get into how you voted, or change anything. We don’t remote results back to our office — they’re delivered with a flash drive. It’s very safe, very secure.”
Everett said absentee ballot requests are entered manually. If a person returns more than one request form — which does happen — the system will let auditor’s office staff know a person is already in the system.
“As soon as we receive ballots, we scan them — that tells us who has sent one back in,” she said.
Everett encouraged anyone that has moved recently to make sure their voter registration information is up to date. Ballots and other voter-related mail isn’t forwarded, but returned to the auditor’s office.
Asked if absentee ballots in Iowa are the same as mail-in ballots, Everett said yes.
“The same ballots mailed are same you’ll see if you vote in our office,” she said, referring to early voting at 508 S. Sixth St., “or on Election Day.”
Everett said the auditor’s office works closely with the post office. Postal officials shipped out 20,000 absentee ballots on Monday.
“There is a lot of publicity about the post office. But they are working really hard for us,” she said. “We do appreciate their help.”
Voters can track their ballot after sending it in at elections.pottcounty-ia.gov.
For residents that request and receive an absentee ballot that then decide to vote in person, there are protocols in place. Voters are asked to bring their absentee ballot to their precinct to turn in ahead of voting. If they forget the ballot, Everett said precinct workers can call her office can to void the absentee ballot.
Asked by a viewer via Yowell if absentee votes are only counted if the election is close, Everett said, “I’ve heard that many times. That is totally false.”
“Every ballot counts,” she said, noting the office starts counting absentee ballots the Monday before the election. “I want to reassure you, the absentee ballots count, every one of them.”
In closing, Everett reminded voters that photo identification is required at the polls. She said she’s hopeful that turnout will be high this year, which is looking possible with the amount of absentee ballot requests.
“All 99 election officials across the state take pride in their job. We aim to make it fair and safe for everybody. We strive for perfection,” she said. “Just beware of people putting mistrust into your elections. I want you to be rest assured in Iowa, your vote is going to count.”
