Pottawattamie County residents can expect lower levy rates in next fiscal year

The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the 2022-23 budget, which features a significant decrease in the general levy for county residents.

Thanks to SF 619 -- legislation that shifts the cost of mental health services to the state signed into law last year by Gov. Kim Reynolds -- residents will see a general levy decrease of 39 cents. Coupled with a 2 cent reduction from the county, the general levy is going down by a total of 41 cents for all county residents.

The overall property tax levy for county residents who live in a town or city is $7.45997 per $1,000 of valuation, down from $7.88147 last year. The county’s rural services levy is $3.36948, which means residents who live outside corporate limits have a total levy of $10.82945, which is down from $11.25095.

Supervisor Justin Schultz said it's the eighth consecutive year with a levy reduction.

During the meeting, Schultz noted that the county can only affect four levies: general, general supplemental, debt services and rural services. Board Chair Tim Wichman added that the 41 cent reduction does not take into account city or school district budgets.

“I’m not familiar with what all the cities did,” Wichman said during the board meeting. “I’ve seen most of them either kept the levy the same or went down. There’s a couple of cities that increased their levy. School districts are still working on theirs. But at least on this side of things, there is some good news for the taxpayers of Pottawattamie County that their levy’s gonna go down.”

Council Bluffs residents, for example, will see their levy increase by $0.29559 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, bringing it up to $17.82559.

Lewis Central School District has proposed a levy of $10.23615, which will be voted on at the April 4 school board meeting. Council Bluffs School District has not yet announced a budget proposal, but its levy for the current fiscal year is $16.99.

The county budget features revenues of $97,328,564 against expenditures of $122,890,088. The expenditures include $20,623,053 in bond funds that were raised in the last fiscal year that are expected to be spent this year, though the county does have another two years to spend the entirety of the bond money, according to Mitch Kay, county finance and budget director.

Supervisors decline recommended raise

The Compensation Board had recommended a 10% raise for all elected county officials, Board Chairman Tim Wichman said, but members of the Board of Supervisors quickly dismissed that number as being too high.

Schultz recommended a 4% raise.

“My recommendation is that we reduce that amount to reflect the same amount that we’ve done countywide for all employees,” Schultz said at the board meeting.

