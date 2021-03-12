 Skip to main content
Pottawattamie County tax deadline nears
Pottawattamie County tax deadline nears

Courthouse file

The Pottawattamie County Courthouse in Council Bluffs.

 Staff file photo/Susan Payne

Pottawattamie County property owners who did not pay the full amount of taxes due last September have until March 31, County Treasurer Lea Voss said in a press release.

Property owners can pay their annual taxes all at once in September or pay the first half and the remainder in March, Voss said. Taxes can be paid in person at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse, 227 S. Sixth St.; online at iowataxandtags.org; or by mail. Payments sent must be postmarked by March 31, 2021, to avoid a penalty. The treasurer’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Voss said she will also be at the East Pottawattamie County Courthouse, 203 N. Elm St. in Avoca, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 17 and 18; and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 19.

