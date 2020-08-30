Pottawattamie County will likely be able to keep ballot drop box at Courthouse

Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office Deputy Auditor Kristi Everett would like to see the ballot drop box outside the Courthouse remain there through the November election. And after some uncertainty, it appears it will.

The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office has told county auditors in recent training sessions Iowa law does not allow for the practice, the Des Moines Register reported earlier this week. On Friday, an office official said it’s likely secure drop boxes will be allowed to remain on county grounds.

“I think auditors elections officials, we’ve given our opinion and ask for further guidance from them,” said Everett, who runs elections for the county. “My opinion is I want them at least at the courthouse, with security surveillance. I’m all for that.”

Thirty-nine of the state’s 99 counties used a drop box for the primary election with no challenge from the state, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. That includes Pottawattamie County.

Kevin Hall, communications director for the Secretary of State’s Office, said Friday additional guidance and clarity will be given to auditor’s “shortly.”