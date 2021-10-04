Rail safety and more at discussed at council meeting

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh proclaimed his support of National Rail Safety Week at the most recent Council Bluffs City Council meeting.

At the meeting Walsh said in 2020 there were 1,889 railroad crossing collisions that resulted in 678 personal injuries and 201 fatalities in the United States. In 2020, railroad crossing incidents that happened because of trespassing caused 1,088 collisions that resulted in 556 injuries and 532 fatalities.

The purpose of National Rail Safety Week is to help educate and inform the public about railroad safety and bring awareness to the public in regards to the dangers associated with railways and railroad crossings.

“I encourage all citizens to recognize the importance of rail safety education,” Walsh said at the Sept. 27 meetijng.

Also at the meeting, the council: