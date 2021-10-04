Rail safety and more at discussed at council meeting

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh proclaimed his support of National Rail Safety Week at the most recent Council Bluffs City Council meeting.
At the meeting Walsh said in 2020 there were 1,889 railroad crossing collisions that resulted in 678 personal injuries and 201 fatalities in the United States. In 2020, railroad crossing incidents that happened because of trespassing caused 1,088 collisions that resulted in 556 injuries and 532 fatalities.
The purpose of National Rail Safety Week is to help educate and inform the public about railroad safety and bring awareness to the public in regards to the dangers associated with railways and railroad crossings.
“I encourage all citizens to recognize the importance of rail safety education,” Walsh said at the Sept. 27 meetijng.
Also at the meeting, the council:
- Approved Resolution 21-281 for the plans of phase two of the N. 28th St. storm sewer rehab project.
- Approved Resolution 21-282 for the plans of the Dodge Park Clubhouse pavement improvement plan.
- Approved Ordinance 6469 that established the Mid-America Urban Revitalization plan within the City of Council Bluffs.
- Approved Resolution 21-271 that authorizes the mayor to execute an agreement for a water main extension with the Council Bluffs Water Works in conjunction with the First Avenue Multi-Use Trail project.
- Approved an amendment to Resolution 21-272 that will re-establish the position of Deputy City Clerk and remove the Administrative Secretary position effective July 1, 2022 and establish paygrade.
- Approved Resolution 21-283 that will officially designate the City Council meeting dates for Council Bluffs for the 2022 calendar year.
- Approved Resolution 21-284 that authorizes the mayor and city clerk to execute an agreement with Cox Contracting Co., Inc. for the former Reliance Battery factory demolition and restoration project at 813 22nd Ave.
- Approved Resolution 21-285 that approves the assignment and assumption of agreement for private development between 103 W. Broadway LLC and KOCV Fund I, LLC and authorizes the mayor to execute the acknowledgement of assignment by the city.
- Approved Resolution 21-286 that accepts the bid of $531,600 from Black Hawk Roof Company for phase 2 of the Mid-America Center Roof Replacement Project.
- Approved Resolution 21-287 that will adopt and implement the proposed Iowa Waste Services, LLC 2022 Comprehensive Plan Update satisfying the city’s statutory duties under Iowa code.
The following were approved for liquor licenses: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3000 Dial Drive; Bertha’s, 1322 N. 16th St.; Boxer Barbeque, 513 S Main St.; Fareway Stores, Inc #073, 310 McKenzie Ave.; 4th Street Legion, 716 S fourth St.; Huhot Mongolian Grill, 3120 Manawa Centre Drive; Lakeside Ampride, 4040 S. Expressway; Lincoln’s Pub, 157 W. Broadway; and Springhill Suites Council Bluffs, 3216 Plaza View Drive.
The next City Council meeting will be Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at Council Bluffs City Hall, 209 Pearl St.