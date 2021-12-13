Recount confirms City Councilwoman Garrett elected mayor of Atlantic

Atlantic City Councilwoman Grace Garrett will be the next mayor of the city.

A recount conducted on Friday by Cass County Board of Supervisors reaffirmed the results of the run-off election on Nov. 30, which showed Garrett defeating second-time mayoral candidate Tim Teig 588 votes to 584, according to a spokeswoman at the Cass County Auditor’s Office.

“None of the votes changed, so the machines counted the votes correctly,” she said.

Ballots were canvassed by the Cass County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 3, and one of the city’s three precincts was audited on Dec. 6. Neither uncovered any problems, so Teig requested a recount.

The Atlantic City Council is expected to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Garrett’s council term, which ends in 2023.

The run-off election was held because none of the four candidates in the mayoral race received more than 50% of the vote in the general election on Nov. 2 -- a local requirement passed by the City Council. In that contest, Teig tallied 523 votes, or 42.45% of the vote; and Garrett received 463, or 37.58%. Atlantic City Council members Kathy Somers and Pat McCurdy received 165 votes (13.39%) and 80 votes (6.49%), respectively.

The position was up for grabs this year because current Mayor David Jones, who had served since 2005, did not seek re-election.

