Recount to be conducted in run-off election for mayor of Atlantic

As expected, a recount will be conducted before Atlantic’s run-off election for mayor is settled.

In the run-off, held Nov. 30, Atlantic City Councilwoman Grace Garrett topped past mayoral candidate Tim Teig by four votes. Garrett received 588 votes, and Teig tallied 584, according to preliminary results. There were two write-in votes.

A canvass by the Cass County Board of Supervisors last Friday confirmed the preliminary results, and Teig submitted a request for a recount, according to the Cass County Auditor’s Office. An audit of one of the city’s three precincts Monday verified the count for that jurisdiction.

The recount will be done Friday by the Board of Supervisors, the Cass County Auditor’s Office announced.

If the preliminary results stand, the Atlantic City Council will either appoint someone to fill the remainder of Garrett’s council term, which ends in 2023, or call for a special election.

The run-off election was held because none of the four candidates in the mayoral race received more than 50% of the vote in the general election on Nov. 2 -- a local requirement passed by the City Council. In that contest, Teig tallied 523 votes, or 42.45% of the vote; and Garrett received 463, or 37.58%. Atlantic City Council members Kathy Somers and Pat McCurdy received 165 votes (13.39%) and 80 votes (6.49%), respectively.

The position was up for grabs this year because current Mayor David Jones, who has served since 2005, did seek re-election.

