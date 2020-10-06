Rep. Axne's Bluffs office vandalized overnight; police estimate $500 in damages

U.S. Congresswoman Cindy Axne’s local office was vandalized Sunday night or early today, according to Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Jill Knotek.

The office, 501 Fifth Ave., had its west-facing window shattered, resulting in an estimated $500 in damage, Knotek told the Nonpareil.

Knotek said the office had been vacant since about 5 p.m. Friday afternoon and that it appears nothing was taken from the space. She added that there was no additional visible damage inside the office space.

Knotek said Monday there are no suspects and that the investigation is ongoing.

Axne, a Democrat, has held her Congressional seat since 2018 after defeating incumbent Republican David Young.

