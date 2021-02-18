 Skip to main content
Republicans for Conservative Values to host town hall Saturday
Republicans for Conservative Values, a local political action committee, will host a town hall event with “key conservative legislators” at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Treynor Community Center.

Attendees will include Rep. Jon Jacobsen, R-22, of Council Bluffs, Rep. Joe Mitchell, R-84, of Mount Pleasant and Rep. Carter Nordman, R-19, of Adel, according to organizer Jeff Jorgensen with Republicans for Conservative Values.

“It will give us a chance to get a conservative perspective and a progress report on current bills being advanced in this year’s legislative session,” Jorgensen said in an email. “I hope this will be the first of many of these types of events. We need to find a way forward for conservatives to stay in the Republican Party.”

Jacobsen
