Residents form committee, hire lawyer in effort to keep Baughn Street open

In the letter, Gibson said the council’s move violates Iowa Code, including code pertaining to vacating streets, public notice requirements for public meetings and defeated resolutions and ordinances, noting, “there is no provision for the ordinance and resolutions to be resurrected by a motion to reconsider.” Gibson also said the move violates municipal code related to amending the Bluffs Tomorrow 2030 Plan and reconsidering a rezoning request.

“For the reasons stated in this letter we believe the actions of the City Council to be improper and in violation of the Council Bluffs City Code as well as the Iowa Code, and have advised our clients accordingly,” the letter stated, while also asking for the matter to be reviewed at an upcoming meeting.

When asked if the violations in the letter were inaccurate, City Attorney Dick Wade told the Nonpareil, “In my mind, yes.”

“We reviewed what actually transpired with the council, and in our interpretation of what took place it seems to be consistent with the council’s rules and state law,” he said.