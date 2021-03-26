Residents form committee, hire lawyer in effort to keep Baughn Street open

A group of area residents are hoping the fight to keep Baughn Street continues.
The Committee to Keep Baughn Street Open recently had its lawyer, Terry Gibson of Des Moines-based Wandro & Associates, send a letter to Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh and the City Council outlining objections to the council’s vote to vacate Baughn Street.
The committee was organized by neighborhood residents after the City Council approved an application from the YMCA of Greater Omaha for an ordinance and two resolutions (including one related to amending the Bluffs Tomorrow 2030 Plan) that would rezone the land it owns that once housed the old St. Patrick’s Church and vacate Baughn Street as the Charles E. Lakin YMCA, 235 Harmony St., looks to install a park and additional parking.
On Dec. 14, the application was brought to the City Council for a public hearing, where the council voted 4-0 to deny street ordinance 6435, resolution 20-289 and 20-290. Councilwoman Melissa Head abstained from voting as she is a member of the Council Bluffs YMCA’s advisory board.
At the City Council meeting on Jan. 11, during the “other business” portion of the agenda, Councilman Roger Sandau motioned to reconsider the street ordinance and resolutions that were previously denied in December. At the next council meeting, on Jan. 25, the council approved both the street ordinance and the resolutions on a 3-1 vote.
In the letter, Gibson said the council’s move violates Iowa Code, including code pertaining to vacating streets, public notice requirements for public meetings and defeated resolutions and ordinances, noting, “there is no provision for the ordinance and resolutions to be resurrected by a motion to reconsider.” Gibson also said the move violates municipal code related to amending the Bluffs Tomorrow 2030 Plan and reconsidering a rezoning request.
“For the reasons stated in this letter we believe the actions of the City Council to be improper and in violation of the Council Bluffs City Code as well as the Iowa Code, and have advised our clients accordingly,” the letter stated, while also asking for the matter to be reviewed at an upcoming meeting.
When asked if the violations in the letter were inaccurate, City Attorney Dick Wade told the Nonpareil, “In my mind, yes.”
“We reviewed what actually transpired with the council, and in our interpretation of what took place it seems to be consistent with the council’s rules and state law,” he said.
“We utilize Robert’s Rules of Procedures, which provide for motions to reconsider and then we have our council rules that provide that motion to reconsider must be made no later than the next regular business meeting and must be made by someone on the prevailing side of the original vote, which was done,” Wade continued.
Wade explained this potential procedural move during the Dec. 14 council meeting.
At the council meeting on Jan. 25, 10 people appeared at the public hearing and the neighborhood stated their cases.
“I understand the neighborhood was concerned about losing that access to Harmony Street,” Wade said. “But there are actually three streets from fairly close proximity to Baughn Street that provide access to Kanesville and beyond, and two of those are controlled intersections — Harrison and Frank — and the one we eliminated was a non controlled intersection.”
In December, multiple council members voted the application down because they were concerned about the amount of money that was previously spent in improving that portion of Baughn Street.
“The YMCA in the interim between the time it was voted down and the time it was reconsidered, offered to reimburse the city of the portion of the project to cost that had dealt with the service of the street,” Wade said.
The resolution passed in January included a provision that the YMCA pay the city $141,000 to cover the cost of improvements to Baughn Street made in anticipation of the opening of the Council Bluffs YMCA facility. The sewer lines — storm and sanitary — will remain in place and the city will preserve them for the use of that location.
Tony Beraldi, head of the Committee to Keep Baughn Street Open, asked the council at its meeting on Monday if a public hearing had been scheduled regarding the letter.
“We’ve had (Gibson) speak with our attorney,” Walsh told Beraldi.
“There has been no agreement to have any public hearing on anything at this point,” Wade said at the meeting.
Asked by Beraldi if there would be a hearing, Wade said he’s not at liberty to discuss at this point. Beraldi asked about contacting council members, which he is entitled to, though Wade noted, “I will be recommending to the council not to comment on anything directly related to the vacation of Baughn Street.”
In the letter, Gibson said if the council is unwilling to address the resident’s concerns and rescind the approval of the ordinance and resolutions, the residents will seek a formal review in Pottawattamie County district court.
Ahead of Monday’s meeting, Councilman Chad Hannan told the Nonpareil, “The neighborhood residents have chosen to make this a legal matter, and for that reason I can’t comment.”
The mayor or two members of the council can place an item on the agenda. Neither scenario seems likely.
“I have had no interest from the council in reviewing this matter any further,” Wade told the Nonpareil.