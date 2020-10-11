Satellite voting available in Council Bluffs, Carter Lake on Tuesday

There will be two satellite voting locations available on Oct. 13 — at the Carter Lake Library for Carter Lake voters and Iowa Western Community College for Council Bluffs precincts eight and nine. Both will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Early voting is also available at the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office elections building, 508 S. Sixth St., now through Nov. 3. The auditor’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, go to elections.pottcounty-ia.gov.
