Satellite voting available in Council Bluffs, Carter Lake on Tuesday
Satellite voting available in Council Bluffs, Carter Lake on Tuesday

20200603_new_election_5

Single-use hand sanitizer packets that say “I voted,” courtesy of Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, were handed out to voters in lieu of the traditional sticker in the June 2 primary.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer/

There will be two satellite voting locations available on Oct. 13 — at the Carter Lake Library for Carter Lake voters and Iowa Western Community College for Council Bluffs precincts eight and nine. Both will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Early voting is also available at the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office elections building, 508 S. Sixth St., now through Nov. 3. The auditor’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, go to elections.pottcounty-ia.gov.

