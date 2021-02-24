Senate, House leadership discuss range of topics during Chamber-hosted event

“Some of the areas that do have it, it’s just not fast enough,” he said.

“When it comes to broadband, what’s important to Council Bluffs is different than what’s important to Anita,” Chapman said. “We need to address both.”

The governor’s proposal would require all internet service providers to install at least 100 megabits per second download and upload service for all projects that receive grant funding.

“I’m surprised in a good way governor asked for such a large commitment for broadband,” Prichard said, noting its an issue that’s been discussed since he took office in 2013.

“I think there will bipartisan support for rural broadband,” Wahls said.

Members of both parties noted the budget process looms, which is where some of the details of the plan would likely be hammered out.

Child care

In early February, the House approved a legislative package that aims to address a workforce shortage by increasing the access and affordability of child care through a combination of grants and tax credits.

The bills, passed with bipartisan support, are part of an effort the House began last year but was disrupted by COVID-19.