Shea, Wichman win seats on Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors

According to unofficial results Tuesday night, Pottawattamie County voters picked Republicans Brian Shea and Tim Wichman to represent them on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors during the next four years.

With all 40 precincts counted, newcomer Shea led all vote-getters with 23,787 votes, or 31.68% of the total, followed by Wichman with 23,019 votes, or 30.66%. Democrats Lisa Lima and Fran Parr fell short of the votes needed to win a seat, with 15,225 votes, or 20.28%, and 12,943 votes, or 17.24%, respectively. Parr also ran for a seat on the board in 2018.

It will be the first term on the board for Shea, who has been mayor of Crescent for nine years and served on the Crescent City Council before that. A longtime business owner, he has operated Shady Shea Landscapes for the past 30 years.

Shea helped spearhead the veterans monument project with bronze eagle on the south entrance to town and has volunteered for other city activities. He has served as a board member for the Western Iowa Development Association, Emergency Management Agency and Pottawattamie County Communications Center. He was a founding board member of the Pottawattamie County Trails Committee.

Shea could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.