Shudak announces Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors run

Jeff Shudak of Council Bluffs, a local plumber and labor leader, will run for a seat on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.

Shudak said in a release his primary goals in running are to “elevate the concerns of all Pottawattamie County residents, including those in the underrepresented rural areas, to ensure the county’s American Rescue Plan funds are spent transparently and in accordance with U.S. Treasury guidelines and to make sure county employees have strong and robust contracts.

“I’m a plumber, not a politician, but I work on multi-million-dollar private and public projects, including some Pottawattamie County projects,” Shudak said in the release. “I believe I can bring my construction experience to the county, improve our bidding process, lower our costs and look out for the workers on these jobs.”

Shudak, 47, grew up in rural Underwood and said he still has family there. He expressed concern about the lack of representation for Pottawattamie County’s rural residents. Lynn Grobe is the only supervisor that lives on the eastern side of the county.

“If elected, I would propose the board meet on the east side of the county at least once a month so they can be accessible to our rural community members. In fact, I think we should move all meetings to the evening so working folks can attend,” Shudak said.

Shudak’s campaign said a defining feature of the run will be strong advocacy for a public and transparent process to decide how to spend the next round of American Rescue Plan funds.

“What we don’t want to see is for the current board to spend $18 million dollars of taxpayers’ money without ever consulting the public on what they need,” said Shudak. “Or even worse, to misappropriate it in ways that put the taxpayers on the hook to pay it back.”

Shudak, a Democrat, is a graduate of Underwood High School. After completing a five-year apprenticeship program, he has been a United Association union member and plumber since 2007. Shudak also serves as the president of the Western Iowa Labor Federation, a role in which he represents more than 10,000 union members. Additionally, Shudak sits on the executive board of the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO and on the Western Iowa Workforce Development board. He has been married to his wife, Melissa, since 2011 and they own a home and live in Council Bluffs.

“I spent 18 years growing up in rural Pottawattamie County and have lived in the city of Council Bluffs for most of my adult life. I think this county should have voting districts, but until we do, I believe I can represent both rural and city residents with equal strength,” he said. “That’s what I intend to do.”