Small towns to benefit from government relief funds

That could include housing and food assistance as well as direct cash assistance to the hardest hit residents, according to Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, which said the state is dragging its feet on getting the rescue plan funds to cities.

“We’ve heard nothing from the state on how to set up to make sure the money gets into the hands of the cities that need it,” said Ross Grooters, a member of the Pleasant Hill City Council and the Iowa Citizens group. “There’s a short window once the state gets the money to make sure it gets into hands of cities that need it.”

Many small cities don’t have the staff and resources of their larger neighbors to deal with the paperwork, Grooters added. “It will be really difficult for some of them to apply.”

That was the case when some cities did not take advantage of the CARES Act funds, Palmer said.

City officials from Underwood, Carter Lake, Crescent and Neola said the amount of money the town's will receive is unknown at this time -- some town's had just started or were finishing the application process. Glenwood officials were unavailable for comment on Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

‘CLOCK IS TICKING’