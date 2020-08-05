South Dakota governor to headline Pottawattamie County GOP dinner

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will be the keynote speaker at the Pottawattamie County Republican Party's annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner.

The event will begin with social time at 6 p.m., with dinner and programming at 6:45 p.m., on Sept. 4 at the Treynor Community Center, 11 W. Main Street.

Noem was elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives in 2006, before winning a seat in the U.S. House in 2010. Noem was elected the 33rd governor of the state in 2018.

“We are very excited to have Gov. Noem in Pottawattamie County,” said Charlie Johnson, Chairman of the Pottawattamie County Republican Party.

"It'll be a good time."

Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa, will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Former Rep. David Young, and Iowa Republican National Committee members Steve Scheffler and Tamara Scott will attend, as well.

“We care about the safety of our attendees and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed," Johnson said. "Masks are optional, but encouraged."