Supervisors approve Pottawattamie County Fiscal Year 2022 budget

The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the county’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget at its meeting Tuesday morning.

The overall property tax levy for county residents who live in a town or city with its own levy is $7.88147 per $1,000 of valuation. That levy includes the county’s general basic and supplemental levy, along with the county’s debt service and mental health levies.

The county reduced the general basic levy by 5 cents and the general supplemental levy by 10.41 cents.

The county’s rural services levy is $3.36948, which means for rural residents the total levy is $11.25095.

A non-rural resident in a home valued at $100,000, with the state rollback program taxing 55% of assessed value, would pay roughly $434 in taxes. A rural resident would pay roughly $619.

The budget features revenues of $89,456,547 and expenditures of $86,098,729.

“We have monies out there we haven’t received, we have other monies out there we’re going to receive, “ and have to figure out how we can use, Board Chairman Scott Belt said during the meeting.