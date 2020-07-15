Supervisors discuss potential renovations at Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office

During its Tuesday meeting, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors discussed possible renovations at the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jeff Danker told the board an architecture and engineering firm has created construction documents for the roughly $4 million project. The next move is bid letting, but Danker wanted to check with the board about funding before taking the next step.

“I wanted to check with the board if we want to take it to bid or put it on the shelf until things level out here,” Danker said, referring the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The sheriff’s office has around $1.7 million in forfeiture funds to use toward the project, meaning the county would need to cover around $2.3 million if the $4 million estimate proves correct.

Supervisor Tim Wichman said, “we still have an opportunity to move forward with it. I wouldn’t want to go out for bid with it until the board finds the money.”

The board discussed funds to use for the project. Supervisor Scott Belt mentioned the possibility of bonding for some portions of the project as well.